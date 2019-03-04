LSU players routinely impress at the NFL Combine.

On what is practically an annual basis, former Tigers often find themselves on the leaderboards during testing, and the 2019 combine has been much of the same.

Cornerback Greedy Williams took to the field on Monday, following Devin White's impressive showing on Sunday, and the results have been impressive. Williams ran an official 4.37 at 6-feet-1-7/8, currently ranking him third amongst the defensive backs in attendance.

Former NFL cornerback Deion Sanders followed the spring with praise of LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, referring to the position coach as "the best in the country."

Williams' projections vary, but nearly all draft analyst list Williams as a future first round pick.




