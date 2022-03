Watch LSU vs. Iowa State men's NCAA Tournament first-round game Friday

LSU will make its foray Friday into the NCAA's already-chaotic 2022 men's basketball tournament.

The Tigers (22-11) and interim coach Kevin Nickelberry will face Iowa State (20-12) and first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger in one of the four early-evening matchups.

Here's how — and who — to watch.





Tigers hope to band together under interim coach Kevin Nickelberry





No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State

Midwest Region, First Round

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wis.





Time: 6:20 p.m.

Television: TBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes, Deb Antonelli, AJ Ross





Spread: LSU -4.0

Over/Under: 128.5





Winner plays: Sunday in Fiserv Forum (time TBD)

Next matchup: No. 3 Wisconsin or No. 14 Colgate

(Badgers, Raiders follow Tigers, Cyclones on TBS)