Watch LSU vs. Jackson St. women's NCAA Tournament first-round game Saturday

LSU will play its first NCAA women's basketball tournament game since 2018 on Saturday and host its first since 2014.

Coach Kim Mulkey has led the Lady Tigers (25-5) to a No. 3 seed in her first year in Baton Rouge.

And their March Madness return will come against No. 14 Jackson State (23-6) and coach Tomekia Murray.

For those who can't get to campus, here's how — and who — to watch.


No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State

Spokane Region, First Round

Pete Maravich Assembly Center; Baton Rouge.


Time: 4:00 p.m.

Television: ESPNU

Broadcasters: Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick


Spread: LSU -16.0

Over/Under: 138.0


Winner plays: Monday in the PMAC (time TBD)

Next matchup: No. 6 Ohio State or No. 11 Missouri State

(Buckeyes, Bears tip off at 1:30 p.m. on ESPNU)

Leading scorers
LSU Avg. Jackson State Avg.

Khayla Pointer (guard)

19.0

Ameshya Williams-Holliday (center)

19.4

Alexis Morris (guard)

15.8

Dayzsha Rogan (guard)

13.3

Faustine Aifuwa (center)

9.7

Miya Crump (forward)

9.3

Jailin Cherry (guard)

9.1

Jariyah Covington (guard)

8.6

Autumn Newby (forward)

6.4

Keshuna Luckett (guard)

8.4
Leading Rebounders
LSU Avg. Jackson State Avg.

Autumn Newby (forward)

8.1

Ameshya Williams-Holliday (center)

11.3

Faustine Aifuwa (center)

6.6

Daja Woodard (forward)

7.4

Khayla Pointer (guard)

6.5

Miya Crump (forward)

5.1
Assists Leaders
LSU Avg. Jackson State Avg.

Khayla Pointer (guard)

5.2

Keshuna Luckett (guard)

3.9

Alexis Morris (guard)

2.9

Jariyah Covington (guard)

2.8

Jailin Cherry (guard)

2.6

Dayzsha Rogan (guard)

2.3
