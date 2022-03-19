Watch LSU vs. Jackson St. women's NCAA Tournament first-round game Saturday
LSU will play its first NCAA women's basketball tournament game since 2018 on Saturday and host its first since 2014.
Coach Kim Mulkey has led the Lady Tigers (25-5) to a No. 3 seed in her first year in Baton Rouge.
And their March Madness return will come against No. 14 Jackson State (23-6) and coach Tomekia Murray.
For those who can't get to campus, here's how — and who — to watch.
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State
Spokane Region, First Round
Pete Maravich Assembly Center; Baton Rouge.
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Television: ESPNU
Broadcasters: Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick
Spread: LSU -16.0
Over/Under: 138.0
Winner plays: Monday in the PMAC (time TBD)
Next matchup: No. 6 Ohio State or No. 11 Missouri State
(Buckeyes, Bears tip off at 1:30 p.m. on ESPNU)
|LSU
|Avg.
|Jackson State
|Avg.
|
Khayla Pointer (guard)
|
19.0
|
Ameshya Williams-Holliday (center)
|
19.4
|
Alexis Morris (guard)
|
15.8
|
Dayzsha Rogan (guard)
|
13.3
|
Faustine Aifuwa (center)
|
9.7
|
Miya Crump (forward)
|
9.3
|
Jailin Cherry (guard)
|
9.1
|
Jariyah Covington (guard)
|
8.6
|
Autumn Newby (forward)
|
6.4
|
Keshuna Luckett (guard)
|
8.4
|LSU
|Avg.
|Jackson State
|Avg.
|
Autumn Newby (forward)
|
8.1
|
Ameshya Williams-Holliday (center)
|
11.3
|
Faustine Aifuwa (center)
|
6.6
|
Daja Woodard (forward)
|
7.4
|
Khayla Pointer (guard)
|
6.5
|
Miya Crump (forward)
|
5.1
|LSU
|Avg.
|Jackson State
|Avg.
|
Khayla Pointer (guard)
|
5.2
|
Keshuna Luckett (guard)
|
3.9
|
Alexis Morris (guard)
|
2.9
|
Jariyah Covington (guard)
|
2.8
|
Jailin Cherry (guard)
|
2.6
|
Dayzsha Rogan (guard)
|
2.3