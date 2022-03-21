Watch LSU vs. Ohio State women's NCAA Tournament second-round game Monday

LSU will host its final women's basketball home game of the season Monday evening.

The Lady Tigers (26-5), the No. 3 seed in the Spokane Region, will tip off at 7 p.m. against Ohio State (23-6), the No. 6 seed.

Coach Kim Mulkey's squad mounted a furious comeback Saturday, spearheaded by star guard Khayla Pointer, to avoid landing on the wrong side of NCAA Tournament history.

LSU trailed SWAC champion Jackson State (13-7) by 10 points with less than five minutes remaining before scoring 14 straight points to regain control.

The matchup would have marked the first time a No. 14 seed had upset a No. 3 seed in the history of the tournament.

Instead, the home-standing Lady Tigers advanced to the second round for the first time since 2014 and will battle the Lady Buckeyes for the right to advance to the Sweet 16 — which would also mark LSU's deepest run since 2014.

For those who can't get to campus, here's how — and who — to watch.





No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Ohio State

Spokane Region, Second Round

Pete Maravich Assembly Center; Baton Rouge.





Time: 7:00 p.m.

Television: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick





Spread: LSU -3.5

Over/Under: 141.0





Winner plays: Friday (either 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.) in Spokane, Wash.

Next matchup: No. 2 Texas (28-6)