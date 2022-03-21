Watch LSU vs. Ohio State women's NCAA Tournament second-round game Monday
LSU will host its final women's basketball home game of the season Monday evening.
The Lady Tigers (26-5), the No. 3 seed in the Spokane Region, will tip off at 7 p.m. against Ohio State (23-6), the No. 6 seed.
Coach Kim Mulkey's squad mounted a furious comeback Saturday, spearheaded by star guard Khayla Pointer, to avoid landing on the wrong side of NCAA Tournament history.
LSU trailed SWAC champion Jackson State (13-7) by 10 points with less than five minutes remaining before scoring 14 straight points to regain control.
The matchup would have marked the first time a No. 14 seed had upset a No. 3 seed in the history of the tournament.
Instead, the home-standing Lady Tigers advanced to the second round for the first time since 2014 and will battle the Lady Buckeyes for the right to advance to the Sweet 16 — which would also mark LSU's deepest run since 2014.
For those who can't get to campus, here's how — and who — to watch.
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Ohio State
Spokane Region, Second Round
Pete Maravich Assembly Center; Baton Rouge.
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Television: ESPN2
Broadcasters: Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick
Spread: LSU -3.5
Over/Under: 141.0
Winner plays: Friday (either 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.) in Spokane, Wash.
Next matchup: No. 2 Texas (28-6)
|LSU
|Avg.
|Ohio State
|Avg.
|
Khayla Pointer (guard)
|
19.2
|
Jacy Sheldon (guard)
|
19.7
|
Alexis Morris (guard)
|
15.5
|
Taylor Mikesell (guard)
|
18.6
|
Faustine Aifuwa (center)
|
10.0
|
Rebeka Mikulasikova (forward)
|
9.5
|
Jailin Cherry (guard)
|
9.6
|
Tanaya Beacham (forward)
|
7.3
|
Autumn Newby (forward)
|
6.2
|
Rikki Harris (guard)
|
7.2
|LSU
|Avg.
|Jackson State
|Avg.
|
Autumn Newby (forward)
|
8.0
|
Rebeka Mikulasikova (forward)
|
5.1
|
Faustine Aifuwa (center)
|
6.8
|
Tanaya Beacham (forward)
|
4.4
|
Khayla Pointer (guard)
|
6.6
|
Rikki Harris (guard)
|
4.3
|LSU
|Avg.
|Jackson State
|Avg.
|
Khayla Pointer (guard)
|
5.3
|
Jacy Sheldon (guard)
|
4.1
|
Alexis Morris (guard)
|
2.9
|
Braxton Miller (guard)
|
3.0
|
Jailin Cherry (guard)
|
2.6
|
Rikki Harris (guard)
|
2.6