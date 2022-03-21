 TigerDetails - Watch LSU vs. Ohio State women's NCAA Tournament second-round game Monday
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-21 12:51:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Watch LSU vs. Ohio State women's NCAA Tournament second-round game Monday

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails
Staff
LSU will host its final women's basketball home game of the season Monday evening.

The Lady Tigers (26-5), the No. 3 seed in the Spokane Region, will tip off at 7 p.m. against Ohio State (23-6), the No. 6 seed.

Coach Kim Mulkey's squad mounted a furious comeback Saturday, spearheaded by star guard Khayla Pointer, to avoid landing on the wrong side of NCAA Tournament history.

LSU trailed SWAC champion Jackson State (13-7) by 10 points with less than five minutes remaining before scoring 14 straight points to regain control.

The matchup would have marked the first time a No. 14 seed had upset a No. 3 seed in the history of the tournament.

Instead, the home-standing Lady Tigers advanced to the second round for the first time since 2014 and will battle the Lady Buckeyes for the right to advance to the Sweet 16 — which would also mark LSU's deepest run since 2014.

For those who can't get to campus, here's how — and who — to watch.


No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Ohio State

Spokane Region, Second Round

Pete Maravich Assembly Center; Baton Rouge.


Time: 7:00 p.m.

Television: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick


Spread: LSU -3.5

Over/Under: 141.0


Winner plays: Friday (either 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.) in Spokane, Wash.

Next matchup: No. 2 Texas (28-6)

Leading scorers
LSU Avg. Ohio State Avg.

Khayla Pointer (guard)

19.2

Jacy Sheldon (guard)

19.7

Alexis Morris (guard)

15.5

Taylor Mikesell (guard)

18.6

Faustine Aifuwa (center)

10.0

Rebeka Mikulasikova (forward)

9.5

Jailin Cherry (guard)

9.6

Tanaya Beacham (forward)

7.3

Autumn Newby (forward)

6.2

Rikki Harris (guard)

7.2
Leading Rebounders
LSU Avg. Jackson State Avg.

Autumn Newby (forward)

8.0

Rebeka Mikulasikova (forward)

5.1

Faustine Aifuwa (center)

6.8

Tanaya Beacham (forward)

4.4

Khayla Pointer (guard)

6.6

Rikki Harris (guard)

4.3
Assists Leaders
LSU Avg. Jackson State Avg.

Khayla Pointer (guard)

5.3

Jacy Sheldon (guard)

4.1

Alexis Morris (guard)

2.9

Braxton Miller (guard)

3.0

Jailin Cherry (guard)

2.6

Rikki Harris (guard)

2.6
{{ article.author_name }}