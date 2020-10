The nation's No. 1 defensive tackle Maason Smith is willing to do whatever it takes to get a victory for his Terrebonne team.

And that included playing offensive tackle, along with defensive tackle, in the first game of the season for the Tigers.

He wore his usually jersey number (94) on defense and swapped to #70 when on the O-line.

Smith will be releasing his top five schools on his birthday on Oct. 13.

Watch the full highlights of Smith above.