Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell became a big fan of Kentwood sensation Trey Palmer at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge in June.

The impression was lasting in nature, as Rivals awarded Palmer with the coveted fifth star on Tuesday. His rise from No. 74 in the country to No. 19 overall is quite the leap, but one that Farrell believes is warranted.

Palmer becomes the fourth prospect in Louisiana to earn his fifth-star in the 2019 class, with LSU commit Derek Stingley Jr. remaining at No. 1, followed by Amite defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher at No. 8, with Southern Lab guard and LSU commit Kardell Thomas checking in at No. 11. Palmer rounds out the bunch and gives Louisiana four of the top 19 prospects in the country.

Trey Palmer scouting report





