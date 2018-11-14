New LSU commitment John Emery Jr. is among the top running backs in the country and squarely in the mix to be a 5-star and the No. 1 overall back in the 2019 class when it’s all said and done.





The Rivals100 talent committed to LSU on Tuesday, giving the Tigers’ an outstanding 1-2 punch in the backfield along with Rivals250 back Tyrion Davis. That’s two Louisiana natives on their way into the LSU backfield for June.





As a senior, Emery has led Destrehan with 142 carries for 1,191 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground, good for an 8.38 yard per carry average and a touchdown every touchdown every eight attempts.





The 6-foot, 200-pounder is a three-down back, able to run up the gut of opposing defenses or slash them on the outside. He exhibits great patience and counters that with exceptional burst through the holes and the ability to either run over defenders or run around them. He is also a dangerous receiver out of the backfield and is playing with great elusiveness and power his senior year.





Watch his highlight reel below.



