LSU landed its 11th commitment in the 2021 class on Monday with the addition of four-star safety Khari Gee, who picked LSU over Clemson.

Gee, who attends Woodward Academy just outside of Atlanta, cited the Tigers' culture along with his relationship with safeties coach Bill Busch and head coach Ed Orgeron as main reasons why he felt comfortable making Baton Rouge his future home.

What type of player is LSU fans getting in Gee? Rivals analyst Chad Simmons said: "Gee is an athletic safety with range, the ability to cover a lot of ground on the back-end of the defense, and physicality. He has great ball skills, he is an instinctive defender and he will add good weight/muscle over time in Baton Rouge."

Watch Gee's junior highlight film above.