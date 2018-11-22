Kayshon Boutte made history this past season.





The Rivals150 wide receiver not only committed to LSU in October, but also lifted Westgate of New Iberia (La.) to its fist playoff victory in half a decade. In doing so, Boutte was an unstoppable force on offense and played his fair share of defense as well.





Boutte, a 4-star wide receiver, amassed more than 1,220 yards of total offense and 16 touchdowns. Boutte caught a team-leading 50 receptions for 805 yards and 10 touchdowns, good for a 16.1 yard per catch average. He also had 66 carries fo 421 yards and six scores on the ground.





The Class of 2020 standout is ranked as the No. 146 prospect in the country and the No. 6-ranked recruit in Louisiana. Boutte is the No. 27 junior wide receiver.