Once upon time, well, like five years ago, Ohio State’s offensive coordinator persuaded a high school quarterback who was named Ohio Mr. Football to become a Buckeye.

The coach left Ohio State for his first college head coaching gig in 2015 before he had a chance to coach the prized recruit.

After three seasons, the quarterback left Ohio State with a degree in hand looking for a school that needed his services as a starter.

Saturday night in Austin, coach and player re-unite when Texas coach Tom Herman’s Longhorns host the Joe Burrow-led LSU Tigers.

While Texas handled Louisiana Tech 45-14 in its season-opener this past weekend, Burrow threw for 278 yards and a school-record tying five TD passes in LSU’s 55-3 romp over Georgia Southern.

Burrow was named co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week along with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The rapid rise of Burrow once he transferred to LSU in May 2018 isn’t a surprise to Herman, who left Ohio State to coach Houston for two seasons before taking over at Texas in 2017.

Watching Burrow’s game tape from the Tigers’ bashing of Georgia Southern brought back memories when he witnessed Athens (Ohio) High QB Burrow throw for 11,400 career yards with 157 touchdowns and rush for 2,000 yards and 27 TDs.

“I love Joe,” Herman said at his Monday press conference. “I recruited him, I got to know his family, he’s a coach’s kid.

“He reminds me a lot of our guy (Texas starting QB Sam Ehlinger). He’s physically and mentally tough, he’s uber competitive, he’s a leader amongst leaders.”

Also, at his Monday presser, Herman talked about LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. Herman and Aranda were college roommates the mid 1990s at Cal Lutheran.

Below check out videos from Herman’s press conference.