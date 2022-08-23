Watch the LSU defense work in the rain at Tuesday's practice | Videos
The unpredictable Louisiana weather did not cooperate Tuesday afternoon with the scheduled fall practice.
The Tigers were supposed to practice and scrimmage at Tiger Stadium but things got switched up and the defense practiced outside in the rainy weather while the offense was inside the practice facility. The media was only allowed outside in the rain to film the defense. Here's a few videos from the 40 minutes allowed to watch Matt House & Co. work.