Watch Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Bo Bordelon at UA Day Two 1-on-1s

Watch the best reps from Team Icon's offensive and defensive linemen during day two of practice at the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando.

Featured prospects:

Shemar Stewart

Tyler Booker

Will Campbell - LSU signee

Kenyatta Jackson

Emery Jones - LSU signee

Justice Finkley

Kelvin Banks

Bo Bordelon - LSU signee

Derrick Moore

Drew Shelton