football

Watch: Will Wade, Tremont Waters, Naz Reid recap victory over Arkansas

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails.com
@JimmyDetail
Publisher/Analyst

Will Wade, Naz Reid and Tremont Waters recap LSU’s thrilling win over Arkansas.

