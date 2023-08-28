Week Zero in college football has come and gone. The season is officially underway. Stories about new faces in new places, excitement over a new season, and predictions abound. One thing a new season brings is hype. One of the biggest hype machines in college football surrounds Heisman hopefuls.

This year, LSU's Jayden Daniels is one of the players on the watchlist to begin the season. Not only is he on thew watchlist, but he's the second leading betting favorite at +1000 according to Bet MGM. Only the returning Heisman winner, USC's Caleb Williams, is higher at +475. Not bad for a guy who transferred to LSU and played under a new head coach.

Considering the year he had last year, no one should be surprised. Daniels led the Tigers to a 10-4 record throwing for 2,913 yards on a 68.5-percent completion percentage with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns.

One major contributing factor to Daniels being so highly thought of is the returning offensive line. When things started clicking last season, Daniels and his offensive line were in synch with the plays being called, as well as his audibles mid-play to make something happen outside the pocket. Blocking for an athletic quarterback who can run isn’t easy. These guys made it work and made Jayden’s job easier.



