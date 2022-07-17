Watford leads Portland to NBA's Las Vegas Summer League championship

Former LSU All-SEC forward Trendon Watford scored 19 points and grabbed 7 rebounds leading the Portland Trail Blazers to an 85-77 victory over the New York Knicks in Sunday's championship game of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League.

Watford, who’s starting his second season with Portland, had one of his best all-around summer league performances in the finale. He hit 7 of 15 field goals including 3 of 6 3-pointers after making just 1 of 10 3-pointers in his four previous games in Vegas for the 4-1 Trail Blazers.

Also winning a Vegas Summer League title ring with the Trail Blazers was ex-LSU guard Josh Gray. He didn’t play in Sunday’s title game.

Here’s how all nine former Tigers finished summer league play:

Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers): Started, played 27:28, scored 19 points with 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 1 blocked shot and 3 turnovers in Portland’s 85-77 win over the New York Knicks. Was 7 of 15 (46.7 percent) from the field, 3 for 6 (50 percent) from the 3-point line and 2 of 4 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

Watford’s summer league stats for the 4-1 Trailblazers: Started all five games, averaging 13.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.4 steals, 1 blocked shot and 2 turnovers in 29 minutes per game playing time. Shot 25 of 59 (42.4 percent) from the field, 4 of 16 (25 percent) from the 3-point line and 14 of 20 (70) percent) from the free throw line.

Josh Gray (Portland Trail Blazers)

Did not play in Portland’s 85-77 win over the New York Knicks in Sunday’s NBA championship game.

Gray’s final summer league stats for the 4-1 Trail Blazers: Played in one game, averaging 0 points, 1 rebound, 1 turnover in 9 minutes playing time. Shot 0 of 1 (.000 percent) from the field.

Duop Reath (Phoenix Suns)

Was scheduled not play (ankle injury) in Phoenix’s game vs. the Indiana Pacers

Reath’s summer league stats for the 2-2 Suns: Played in two games (starting once), averaging 6.5 points and 4 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game playing time. Shot 6 of 10 (60 percent) from the field, 0 of 2 (.000) from the 3-point line) and 1 of 3 (33.3 percent) from the free throw line.

Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets)

Thomas’ final summer league stats for the 3-2 Nets: Started all five games, averaging 27.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 30.3 minutes per game playing time. Shot 42 of 95 (44.2 percent) from the field, 6 of 22 (27.2 percent) from the 3-point line and 47 of 54 (87 percent) from the free throw line.

Tari Eason (Houston Rockets)

Eason’s summer league stats for the 2-3 Rockets: Started all in five games, averaging 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1 blocked shot in 27.5 minutes per game playing time. Shot 34 of 76 (44.7 percent) from the field, 7 of 21 (33.3 percent) from the 3-point line and 11 of 14 (78.6 percent) from the free throw line.

Darius Days (San Antonio Spurs)

Days final summer league stats for the 1-4 Spurs: Played and came off the bench in three games, averaging 13.7 points, 10 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 21.8 minutes per game playing time. Shot 15 of 28 (55.6 percent) from the field, 6 of 16 (37.5) from the 3-point line) and 5 of 5 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Tremont Waters (Memphis Grizzlies)

Waters’ final summer league stats for the 4-4 Grizzlies (2-1 in Salt Lake City, 2-3 in Las Vegas): Played in four games and started once, averaging 9.8 points, 2.25 rebounds, 3.75 assists, 1.25 assists and 20 minutes per game playing time. Shot 12 of 26 (46.2 percent) from the field, 4 of 14 (28.6) from the 3-point line and 11 of 12 (91.7 percent) from the free throw line.

Shareef O’Neal (Los Angeles Lakers)

O’Neal’s summer league stats for the 5-3 Lakers (2-1 in California, 3-2 in Las Vegas): Played in seven games (started one) averaging 4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 9 minutes per game playing time. Shot 11 of 23 (47.8 percent) from the field, 0 of 3 (.000) from 3-point line and 6 of 10 (60 percent) from the free throw line.

Javonte Smart (Miami Heat)

Smart’s final summer league stats for the 3-5 Heat (1-2 in California, 2-3 in Las Vegas): Has played in six games (starting five times), averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3 assists in 27.6 playing time per game. Has shot 30 of 96 (31.3 percent) from the field, 8 of 40 (20 percent) from the 3-point line) and 13 of 16 (85 percent) from the free throw line.



