With spring sports wrapping up, it's about time for us to focus our attention to the upcoming football season. The LSU Tigers seem like they're going to be in the thick of the new-look SEC race, so it got me thinking, with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, what will the SEC standings look like this season? I put every SEC teams schedule into an excel document and went to work picking winners and losers from each game before we get into any summer workout and fall camp. Here were my final standings for the 2024 SEC Football season:

1. Georgia: 12-0 (8-0 SEC)

As you could've probably guessed, I have the Georgia Bulldogs winning the SEC regular season title this season. In my mind, they were without a doubt a top-four team last year and were a bigger snub from the CFP than Florida State. I didn't think I'd have them going undefeated, but I just couldn't find a loss on their schedule. They play Texas in Austin, which could very well be a loss, but I just think they're too good and too deep to lose this year.

2. Texas: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Coming in second place in the SEC are the Texas Longhorns, who I just mentioned suffered their only Georgia in my pre-summer predictions. I think they can sneak passed Michigan in week two while they go through the process of replacing a lot of players, and from then on, their only real challengers are Georgia and Oklahoma and Alabama. I think they're a few steps ahead of both the Sooners and Tide, but the Bulldogs get the best of them in Austin.

3. Ole Miss: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)

In these predictions, we end up with three teams tied at 6-2 in SEC play, but Ole Miss pulls out the tiebreaker over the other two, who we'll get to in a second. The Rebels return a lot of production from last season and added one of the top transfer portal classes in the nation this offseason. I have them losing to Georgia and suffering a shocking late-season loss to Florida, because those guys down in Gainesville always do something weird. I might be higher on Ole Miss than some of you, but I think if Lane Kiffin is going to take Ole Miss to the CFP any year, it would be this year.

4. Oklahoma: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)

Oklahoma grabs the second 6-2 spot. I have Ole Miss beating Oklahoma early in the season, so they get the tiebreaker over the Sooners. Oklahoma lost Dillon Gabriel to the transfer portal, but Jackson Arnold looks primed to take over at signal caller. The Sooners went out and nabbed some offensive lineman to protect him, and their receiving core looks pretty strong as well. On defense, the Sooners return a lot of pieces from their core that held teams to 23 points per game last season. The Sooners are the team that I feel I could be the most wrong about. If they still had Dillon Gabriel, I think they'd have a good shot at winning the SEC, but I think Arnold will keep them as strong contenders.

5. LSU: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)

Finally, I have the Tigers coming in last of the two 6-2 teams because I have them losing to both Ole Miss and Oklahoma. It's hard to see them losing two home games, but I still have some doubts about their defense that make it hard for me to see them being a one or zero loss team. I think 10-2 is their ceiling this year, and I view Oklahoma and Ole Miss as their two hardest games.

6. Alabama: 9-3 (5-3 SEC)

Alabama still has loads of talent on their roster despite Nick Saban retiring this offseason. Former Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer came in and did his best retaining players and getting some guys out of the portal. I think Bama is a threat to win the SEC this year, but I have them falling to Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma. They could very well end up 6-2 or 7-1 in conference play, but I just think those three teams are a tiny bit better.

7. Missouri: 9-3 (5-3 SEC)

Our second 5-3 team is Missouri, who loses the tiebreaker to the Tide because I have Bama beating them in week nine. Missouri was surprisingly a very good team last year, and they get a lot of their key pieces back, but they lost pretty much their entire defensive coaching staff this offseason and that's hard to overcome. I still think they're a good team who will win a lot of games, but I think they drop three games this year.

8. Tennessee: 9-3 (5-3 SEC)

I also have Tennessee going 5-3 in conference play, but they lose out on the tiebreaker to Missouri because the Tigers of Columbia have a win over a higher ranked team (Texas A&M) than the Vols (Florida). Tennessee has gone through a lot of roster change since they threatened to make the CFP two years ago. They now have a young, but talented quarterback and have lost a lot of their weapons. This is a team that has a very high ceiling, but also a lower floor than some of the top SEC teams. I have them losing games to Oklahoma, Bama and UGA.

9. Texas A&M: 8-4 (5-3 SEC)

Our final 5-3 team is going to be Texas A&M, who loses the tiebreaker because of an opening-week loss to Notre Dame gave them an 8-4 record. The Aggies have a new coach and lost a lot of players in the portal, but they've still got talent and I think Connor Weigman is flying under the radar a bit. It's still A&M, so they'll probably end up with a worse record than 5-3, but maybe Mike Elko can turn things around in College Station.

10. Auburn: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)

Nobody finished 4-4 in my predictions, so we jump down to Auburn, who earns the top 3-5 spot. No SEC schedule is easy, but Auburn has three very winnable games on their schedule this year (Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Kentucky). I think they're good enough to take advantage of those games, but they're not good enough to beat the Bamas and Georgias of the world.

11. Florida: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)

Our final 3-5 team is going to be Florida, who loses out on the tiebreaker because of overall record. When the Gators hired Billy Napier, the thought was that he was going to bring them back to the glory days, but instead, his job seat is red hot. Another unsuccessful season this year probably means he's losing his job, and the only thing that stands in his way is the hardest schedule in the nation.

12. Kentucky: 6-6 (2-6 SEC)

After a 10-3 season in 2021, things looked like they might be turning around in Lexington. They haven't been awful since then, but two 7-6 seasons (3-5 in SEC play) isn't what they were looking for. Mark Stoops is still at the helm for the Wildcats, but I just don't see the talent on the roster than makes me think they'll win more than two or three games in the SEC.

13. Mississippi State: 5-7 (1-7 SEC)

I probably messed up by having four teams with one or no wins in the SEC this year, but upsets are very hard to predict and I just don't see any of these four teams winning much in the conference this year. The Bulldogs finished last year with a 1-7 SEC record, and they have a whole lot of new faces on their roster. Their starting QB, RB and top-six WR's from last year are gone and they're basically starting over on the offensive line as well. Could all these new faces rejuvenate them and kickstart a new era? Yes, but I don't think they'll be much of a threat this year.

14. Arkansas: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)

The Razorbacks are kind of in the same boat as State. They went 1-7 in SEC play last year and a few of their best players, such as KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders, left via the transfer portal. They don't have to replace as much talent as State, but I still don't see them being very good this year.

15. South Carolina: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)

The Gamecocks were hyped up a lot going into last season after they beat down on Clemson and Tennessee in the closing weeks of 2022, but they underachieved, winning just three SEC games in 2023. They lost the one guy who kept their offense afloat (Spencer Rattler) as well as their top receiver (Xavier Legette) to the NFL and return a lot of pieces to an offensive line that was one of the worst in the conference last year. We'll see if Shane Beamer can squeak 2-3 SEC wins out of them, but I don't see much more than that.

16. Vanderbilt: 3-9 (0-8 SEC)