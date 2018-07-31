Welcome to TigerDetails.com, your new home for the most comprehensive and in-depth LSU athletics coverage, as part of the Rivals.com network.

Veteran reporters Jimmy Smith, Jerit Roser and Sam Spiegelman are ecstatic for the opportunity to team up and provide you a new leader for all your exclusive Tigers news content from three voices already familiar on the beat.

Jimmy, Jerit and Sam have worked in sports media for a combined 25 years — primarily covering the Tigers in some capacity.

And, as we believe you can already see, that experience and the relationships established through those years will help us provide you a level of LSU coverage unlike any other outlet.

Jimmy’s first journalism position came as managing editor and recruiting analyst for Canes Insider from 2010-2012 before returning to Louisiana as NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune’s first recruiting analyst in 2012.

The New Orleans area native has established himself as having one of the region’s best eyes for talent in his roles as the regional director of Elite Scouting from 2009 to 2013 and the southeast director for Pylon 7-on-7 from 2010 to 2017.

Jimmy has been extremely effective in identifying and promoting prospects through recruiting backchannels, leading to a vast network and list of contacts unique to him. These relationships allow Jimmy to access information that can be tough for many to get ahold of.

He is eager to begin his new role as the LSU site publisher for the Rivals.com network.

“I simply couldn’t ask for a better opportunity,” Jimmy said. “To work with the guys we have assembled on this staff, to cover a great program for an even better fan base, all while having the power of Rivals.com behind us is exciting. The continuity on our staff and the discussions we have regarding future projects makes me extremely optimistic that we can provide a top-level product for our readers.”

Jerit, a New Orleans native, began his journalism career as a student at LSU’s Daily Reveille more than a decade ago, began earning work for Gannett Louisiana and ultimately accepted his first full-time position at The News-Star in 2010.

The university alumnus primarily covered Louisiana Tech, Grambling State and high school athletics during his two years in Monroe, while also providing commentary on LSU, statewide and national sports before joining the NOLA.com | The Times Picayune staff in 2012.

Back in Baton Rouge, Jerit quickly established himself as an award-winning reporter covering LSU, high school athletics statewide and recruiting and has remained involved on those beats for a handful of local media outlets. Jerit’s extensive background in radio, video and feature writing gives him an edge few can match.

Jerit will play a major role in our site’s game coverage, gathering recruiting and team intel for our readers, along with providing award-level features and editing.

“I am extremely excited to launch this new site with Jimmy and Sam,” Jerit said. “The networking, experience, expertise and creative ideas joining forces right now become more and more evident as we discuss big plans for the immediate and longterm future.”

The Boot welcomed Sam with open arms in 2012.

The New York native kicked off his career at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune as a high school sports reporter, covering such future Tigers as Leonard Fournette, Malachi Dupre, Donte’ Jackson, Tyron Johnson and Xavier Lewis, among others.

He became a full-time LSU reporter for SEC Country in 2015, covering both the team and recruiting sides of the beat until this summer before taking this latest step.

“I am ecstatic about my new role with TigerDetails.com and the chance to operate with some longtime friends on the beat,” Sam said.

Sam’s background as a recruiting insider and experience covering the team beat is the perfect match for his position as team/recruiting reporter.

This is an exciting time to be an LSU fan.

The football team enters the season with a new quarterback and slew of other playmakers ready to take the reins in the present and an impressive recruiting class eager to build an even brighter future.

But even beyond the gridiron, a wide range of programs — from basketball to gymnastics to baseball to softball and everyone else in purple and gold — appear poised to make major impacts in their respective postseasons.

And we can’t wait to bring you all the exclusive storylines, highlights and analysis along the way!

Welcome, again, to TigerDetails.com.

And Geaux Tigers!