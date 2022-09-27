LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) returns to SEC action on Saturday when the Tigers travel to face Auburn (3-1, 1-0) at 6 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

LSU is coming off a 38-0 non-conference win over New Mexico last week, while Auburn posted a 17-14 overtime victory over Missouri. Last year, Auburn outscored LSU 14-0 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 19-10 second half deficit to win in Tiger Stadium, 24-19. LSU enters the contest with one of the nation’s top defenses as the Tigers are allowing only 257.8 total yards per game (112.3 rushing, 145.5 passing), while limiting opponents to just 33 percent conversion rate on third down (17-of-51).

See what Auburn coach Bryan Harsin had to say about the Tiger vs. Tiger battle below: