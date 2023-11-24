Saturday morning at 11am CT, Jayden Daniels will take the field in Death Valley for the final time as an LSU Tiger. Since he transferred to LSU from Arizona State, Daniels has put up historic numbers and has been a key piece in revitalizing this program. Nobody could've predicted that Daniels would become the second best quarterback in LSU history, but the kid has no doubt been one of the all-time greats to wear those three letters on his chest.

Daniels' play this season has earned him a spot in the Heisman conversation, and just last week, Daniels took firm control as the favorite to win the award. He's one great performance away from cementing himself in the college football history books, and Saturday, he'll do everything he can to hear his name called in New York.

There are a lot of people out there (mostly Oregon fans) who don't think that Jayden Daniels deserves the Heisman trophy because his team has lost three games. Well, I've got news for those people; wins aren't a quarterback stat and there have been multiple 3+ loss Heisman winners over the years.

There has been a precedent of sorts set for what it takes a 3+ loss player to win the Heisman trophy, and if that precedent remains, Daniels needs to finish the season with about 4,500 total yards and 50 total touchdowns. He's already hit the 4,500 yard mark and he's very well within reach of hitting the 50 touchdown mark as well.

Here's Daniels stats through 11 games compared to the other three-loss Heisman quarterbacks in recent memory: