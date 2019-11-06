Below is everything LSU coach Ed Orgeron had to say during Wednesday's SEC teleconference with the questions included:

Opening statement from Orgeron: "We used our open date well. Our team was rested. They came back to work with an outstanding attitude Monday. We had one of our best practices yesterday. Today is 'Turnover Wednesday,' we’re going to focus on no turnovers on offense; causing turnovers on defense. We have to be able to win the turnover battle this week."

Q: A story came out earlier this about Joe Burrow separating his shoulder before last year’s game. Can you take us through that?

A: Joe’s a competitor. He’s one of the toughest players I’ve seen. It’s no surprise to me. Joe’s going to play. If he can play with an injury he’s going to play. He’s a great competitor. He wants to win. It happened it practice. It was a slight separation. I think he’s had shoulder problems all his life, sometimes it comes out on him.

Q: The 2015 game appeared to change the Heisman race between Fournette and Henry. Could you see a similar thing happening in this game with the quarterbacks?

A: I could see that. It’s not the focus. I’ve been a part of four Heisman winners. I remember Carson Palmer beating Notre Dame in a big game at the end and won the Heisman. I think it puts you on the national stage and I think it helps you. Obviously, there’s two big Heisman candidates. The one that plays the best and wins the game should have a shot to win it.

Q: How do you approach that with Joe, if at all?

A: Don’t even talk about it. Today’s “Turnover Wednesday,” we don’t talk about it. Joe is a very unselfish player. He doesn’t give a hoot about all those awards he just wants to win.

Q: What have you seen on tape from Najee Harris at running back?

A: He is a bruising back. Very well coached. Has great size, speed and vision. The thing about him is when he hits the hole, he hits it with speed and he’s hard to tackle one-on-one. He breaks a lot of tackles. Makes a lot of yards after contact and they also use him out of the backfield and he’s catching the ball very well. He’s an all-around back and probably the best back we’re going to face this year.

Q: What have you seen from their cornerbacks in Patrick Surtain and Trevon Diggs?

A: We have that matchup every day. We see Ja’Marr Chase and Derek Stingley in practice every day, so that’s going to help us. We feel like we have outstanding corners here at LSU but those guys are really good. They play with great technique. They’re long and play the ball well. They press at the line of scrimmage. They don’t give you any free access, and they’re confident in what they do. They see great receivers every day. I think that helps them also.

Q: What emphasis do you put on educating players on what they put in their bodies and importance of passing drug testing?

A: It’s huge. We talk about it. Shelly runs our department on that. We talk about it a bunch. We have educational seminars on our guys. When and if they’re drug tested, we put them in counseling. I think we have a tremendous program of counseling young men on what to do and not to do. Obviously, there’s penalties and you face certain consequences after several drug tests. We are into rehab. I myself drove several kids to rehab. We want the best for our kids, but they have some rules to follow.

Q: What have you seen from Alabama punt returner Jaylen Waddle?

A: Jaylen is fantastic. He is a phenomenal player. He’s got some wiggle. He’s got some speed. He’s a great receiver and great with the ball in his hands. He is a challenge. He is by far the best returner too.

Q: Have you ever been a coach of a team while a sitting President attended a game?

A: No, this will be a first time. I’ve been to the White House four times, but never a President come to the game. This is going to be interesting.

Q: You went with USC to the White House in ’03 and ‘04?

A: Yep, twice and twice with Miami.

Q: What was it like being with LSU at the ’03 visit?

A: Everybody was cordial, and it was good to see everybody. I thought we might have a scrimmage in the courtyard or something, but it was good. Those guys were nice, we were nice. I got to meet all the coaches … it was like a little reunion. It was good.

Q: Was that the first time you met Nick Saban?

A: I had talked to him before, but I think that was the first time I met him in person.

Q: Thoughts on President being there? Do you have any memory of the 1969 Texas-Arkansas game that Nixon attended?

A: No, I don’t. When I was at Arkansas I was waiting for Clinton to come, but I don’t have any recollection of that. I think it’s good if the President wants to come to a big game like this. I just hope he sits right there in the middle and cheers for both sides.

Q: You wouldn’t want him to cheer for LSU?

A: I think the President needs to be neutral. If he wants to cheer for LSU I’ll welcome his cheers, but I don’t think the President should be cheering for either team. I think he should be right down the middle.

Q: How important is your multiple groupings and variety on offense?

A: It creates mismatches for us. Steven Ensminger and Joe Brady have phenomenal chemistry together. It has enabled us to get the ball down the field while still protecting the quarterback. One of the things this week that’s going to be really important is for us to get the right protection to protect our quarterback to get the ball down the field. I think that’s one of the keys to the game.

Q: How important is Thaddeus and Clyde who can line up in so many different spots?

A: If you can a certain personal grouping of defense that you want then you can spread them out and they have to declare what they’re doing, and most of the time you’ll have a mismatch. It helps us. Thaddeus has become a weapon for us. He’s a weapon in the run game; become a weapon for us in protection and he gets the ball very well. Clyde is very good at catching the ball out of the backfield, very good runner and also can help us protect. Those guys are versatile, and I think our coaches are using them in the right ways; many ways.