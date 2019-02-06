LSU rounded out the nation's third-ranked recruiting class Wednesday with six final signees from five different states. Three verbal commitments made their pledges official in Mesa Community College defensive end Soni Fonua, Memphis athlete Maurice Hampton and Ruston tight end Ray Parker. And the Tigers added Amite athlete Devonta Lee, Colquitt County (Ga.) cornerback Jay Ward and Vigor (Ala.) pass-rusher Desmond Little. "We had a good day and a strong finish to an outstanding class," coach Ed Orgeron said, later adding, "Overall an outstanding class and an outstanding finish to the guys that we already have. We signed 10 players from Louisiana, four from Alabama, three from Georgia, two from Texas, two from Utah, one from Michigan, Tennessee, Mississippi and Ohio." Here's what Orgeron had to say about each of the newest Tigers:

Devonta Lee

"The first Amite player to sign at LSU since 2002. We're excited about that. We watched the tape. And we watched the state game, and we felt that Devonta was the best player on the field. We watched him play basketball. I wanna commend Mickey Joseph on an outstanding job. Mickey recruited him and Ms. Lecresia, his mother — a great character family, a great character young man. Devonta is gonna do some great things at LSU. We're excited about him."

Maurice Hampton

"We got the No. 1 player in the state of Tennessee in Mo Hampton ... a two-sport star, a great baseball player, great football player. Can play corner, can play nickel, can play safety. Outstanding young man. Teka, his mother, and Mo were outstanding people to recruit. We really enjoyed recruiting Mo Hampton, and we're looking forward to him being a great football player and a great baseball player here at LSU."

Ray Parker

"He's gonna start out at tight end. Ray has some grade work to do. We gave him some assignments. We had to see his grades get better. He did. He is gonna be academically eligible. We didn't know that in the beginning. And we are proud that his coach, coach (Jerrod) Baugh and Ruston High School put him on the right track. He's an outstanding athlete, outstanding tight end. So we're excited to get another great player from north Louisiana, a very fertile ground for LSU."

Soni Fonua

"We needed some help on the defensive line, especially in the rush area. And we feel that we had two outstanding rushers... He went to the same high school as (Siaki) 'Apu' (Ika). We feel like we got an outstanding player. You watch his tape, he plays hard every down, understands leverage. He's ready to play. I can't wait 'til he finishes his coursework and gets on this team."

Jay Ward

"Jay came to us before the December signing date. We would've signed him then. He wasn't ready to sign, so, OK, good. We had some other guys we were looking at. And again, our priority was defensive line. Some of the guys that we recruited didn't come. We always were talking to Jay Ward, talking to his coach, and he wanted to compete at the highest level. I had a great conversation with him last night. I told him I had a scholarship. I talked to his brother, talked to his coach. I said, 'You think about it tonight, wake up in the morning and give me a call.' He said, 'Coach, I wanna be a Tiger.' So, obviously, he was one of the best players available for us, and we're happy that we have him. He probably would've started for us in the bowl game."

Desmond Little