LSU head football coach Brian Kelly met with the media Thursday night one last time before the Tigers’ SEC opener Saturday evening vs. Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium.

Here’s what Kelly had to say:

On the availability of LSU CB Sevyn Banks (an Ohio State transfer who hasn’t played yet this season

“He's gonna play. I think he's in a place where he feels he can do the things necessary to help our football team win. And I know our trainers feel that way as well.

“Look, he hasn't played in a while. What type of rotation is yet to be determined. But he's ready to play and he will play. I think it's really going to be dependent on how he feels out there and you how much rust he has on him quite frankly.”

On Mississippi State’s defense shutting down Memphis and Arizona starting QBs in the first two games

“They're disruptive. (Defensive coordinator) Coach (Zach) Arnett does a really good job with his system. They've got good players and they've got veteran players that know their system very well. They mix things up. They confuse the quarterback. They're a really good defense and they've proven that statistically. Good players up front, mix things up, confuse the quarterback. I think the system itself really puts their kids in a really good position to succeed.”

On the injury status of LSU cornerback Colby Richardson

“He had a mild thigh contusion, but he practiced all week. Really responded well and he's good to go. He's practiced all week.”

On LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville having an expanded role this week

“He'll play quite a bit. This (what Mississippi State does offensively) is kind of tailor-made for his skill set. I think he played well against Mississippi State last year and he's got a really good sense of what we want to do in terms of (pass) coverage.

“I think the other thing is you got to tackle really well. And you got to get guys down in space and you're fighting for every blade of grass, right? You got to get them down because they're a team that certainly puts themselves in really good third down situations as well.”

On the progress of the Tigers finding an identity

“There's no doubt there’s discovery each week, good and bad. And it's not just necessarily tactical and technical. This is still about good habits, bad habits, how to practice. You know, in some instances, when you're not 100 percent. If you’re 80 percent, can you give me 100% of 80?

"So, all those things we're kind of going through that process right now. And I think it's going to be something that continues to evolve. We're still building trust. They need to trust us and we need to trust them when they tell us something as well. So long answer to the question is we're still in the process.”

On the return of running back John Emery Jr. after missing the last 15 games because of academic suspension

“We want to get him in the action, but we feel like with the other backs they deserve playing time as well. . .we're excited to get him back. He obviously brings a skill set that we're impressed with, but we can't put too much on him.

“He's big, he's physical, he's going to help us in pass protection, he catches the ball well out of the backfield. But we have to be realistic with our expectations in game one, him coming out of the gates no doubt.”



