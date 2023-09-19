KJ Jefferson is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the SEC. He's a dual threat QB who can beat you with his arm and his legs. The thing that makes Jefferson unique compared to other mobile QBs is his physicality and toughness. Not many other QBs can lower their shoulder and run someone over, but Jefferson stands at 6'3, 247 Ibs and can run like a full back.

In his two full seasons as a starter, Jefferson rushed for 1,304-yards on a 4.3 YPC average. He was a threat on designed QB runs and when he scrambled out of the pocket, but something is different this year.

So far in 2023, Jefferson has ran the ball 31 time in three games, but he's averaged just 2.6 YPC. It's not like Arkansas has played any team who's super talented upfront either, he just hasn't been able to run as effectively as he has in the past.

Although his numbers are down, Jefferson has the most carries of any player on Arkansas' roster, so LSU is going to have to be ready for him to take off at any moment. Jefferson missed the matchup last season, but in 2021, he ran 15 times against LSU for 41-yards.

When asked about Jefferson's development and what he's seen from him this year, Brian Kelly had this to say about the Arkansas QB: