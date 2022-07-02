What LSU players did in Day 1 of the NBA's California Summer League

Here’s what happened with two former LSU players playing Saturday on day one of the NBA’s California Summer League:

G Javonte Smart (Miami Heat)

Started, played 23:39, scored 13 points with 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 blocked shot in Miami’s 100-66 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Was 4 of 20 (20 percent) from the field, 1 of 8 (12.5 percent) from 3-point range and 4 of 4 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

F Shareef O’Neal (Los Angeles Lakers)

Came off the bench, played 15:45, scored 6 points with 6 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 fouls in Los Angeles’ 100-66 win over Miami. Was 2 of 3 (66.7 percent) from the field and 4 of 4 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Sunday’s schedule

Heat (Smart) vs. Sacramento Kings, 4 p.m., NBA-TV

Lakers (O’Neal) vs. Golden State Warriors, 6:30 p.m., NBA-TV



