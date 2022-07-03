 TigerDetails - What LSU players did in Day 2 of the NBA's California Summer League
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-03 21:33:59 -0500') }} basketball Edit

What LSU players did in Day 2 of the NBA's California Summer League

Former LSU forward Shareef O'Neal was just one of three Los Angeles Lakers summer league players who didn't get any playing time in the Lakers' win over Golden State in the NBA's California Summer League on Sunday. O'Neal turned pro after two injury-filled seasons at LSU despite not being taken in last month's NBA Draft.
Former LSU forward Shareef O'Neal was just one of three Los Angeles Lakers summer league players who didn't get any playing time in the Lakers' win over Golden State in the NBA's California Summer League on Sunday. O'Neal turned pro after two injury-filled seasons at LSU despite not being taken in last month's NBA Draft.
Ron Higgins • TigerDetails
Columnist
@RonHigg

Here’s what happened with two former LSU players playing Sunday on day two of the NBA’s California Summer League:

G Javonte Smart (Miami Heat)

Started, played 33:58, scored 12 points with 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 blocked shot and 1 turnover in Miami’s 81-64 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Was 5 of 13 (38.5 percent) from the field, 2 of 6 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range and 0 of 0 from the free throw line.

Smart’s summer league stats for the 0-2 Heat: Has started twice and averaged 28:28 minutes, 12.5 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 blocked shot, 0.5 and no fouls. Has shot 9 of 33 (27.2 percent) from the field, 3 of 14 (21.4 percent) from 3-point range and 4 of 4 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

F Shareef O’Neal (Los Angeles Lakers)

Did not play in Los Angeles’ 100-77 win over the Golden State Warriors.

O’Neal’s summer league stats for the 1-1 Lakers: Has played in one game, averaging 6 points with 6 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 fouls. Has shot 2 of 3 (66.7 percent) from the field and 4 of 4 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

No games Monday

Tuesday’s schedule on last day in California Summer League

Heat (Smart) vs. Warriors, 2 p.m., NBA-TV

Lakers (O’Neal) vs. Kings, 4:30 p.m, NBA-TV

Tuesday’s schedule on first day of Salt Lake City Summer League

Grizzlies (Tremont Waters) vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m., ESPN2

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}