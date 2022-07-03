What LSU players did in Day 2 of the NBA's California Summer League

Here’s what happened with two former LSU players playing Sunday on day two of the NBA’s California Summer League:

G Javonte Smart (Miami Heat)

Started, played 33:58, scored 12 points with 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 blocked shot and 1 turnover in Miami’s 81-64 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Was 5 of 13 (38.5 percent) from the field, 2 of 6 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range and 0 of 0 from the free throw line.

Smart’s summer league stats for the 0-2 Heat: Has started twice and averaged 28:28 minutes, 12.5 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 blocked shot, 0.5 and no fouls. Has shot 9 of 33 (27.2 percent) from the field, 3 of 14 (21.4 percent) from 3-point range and 4 of 4 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

F Shareef O’Neal (Los Angeles Lakers)

Did not play in Los Angeles’ 100-77 win over the Golden State Warriors.

O’Neal’s summer league stats for the 1-1 Lakers: Has played in one game, averaging 6 points with 6 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 fouls. Has shot 2 of 3 (66.7 percent) from the field and 4 of 4 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

No games Monday

Tuesday’s schedule on last day in California Summer League

Heat (Smart) vs. Warriors, 2 p.m., NBA-TV

Lakers (O’Neal) vs. Kings, 4:30 p.m, NBA-TV

Tuesday’s schedule on first day of Salt Lake City Summer League

Grizzlies (Tremont Waters) vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m., ESPN2