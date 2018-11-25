Opening statement

We’ve been told with 3 seconds left, you can’t kill it. They tried to kill it and the clock ran down to 0. Why they put another second on the clock remains to be seen, but that 1 second -- in my opinion -- should never have been put up. That was very unfair it happened. In my opinion, that 1 second should never have been put back up on the clock.

On losing in that fashion

There were opportunities to win the football game. We put ourselves in a position to win and we intercepted the football. The guys’ (Kellen Mond) knee was down. Then all of a sudden the clock ran out and they put another second on the clock. We have to cover the guy, we have to make it, but … our guys responded. That was one heck of an overtime. We fell one play short. Our guys have nothing to be ashamed about. They fought hard.

On Sternberger's fumble/dropped pass in OT

I thought the guy (Jace Sternberger) caught it and ran with the football and fumbled it. They said it wasn’t (a fumble). I’ll look at the film. I thought he caught it was running w\ the ball.

On Burrow's 29 carries

Fantastic. That’s the Joe we know. We ran him more tonight. We wanted to do that and he responded very well.

On the play of LSU's OL

We have to look at the film, but we still need to protect the quarterback better. I’m sure sometimes we got beat 1-on-1. We’ll see what happened.

On the team's morale with a 9-3 season

These guys should’ve won 10 games. These guys wanted it. They worked hard. They deserved it. That 1 second should’ve never been put on the clock in my opinion. Guys got to keep on battling. Never give up. Our guys never gave up. We came one play short.

On if the Texas A&M receiver was short on 4th-and-18

In all these things, I asked them and they told me, ‘Coach We’re reviewing it. Don’t call a timeout. I’m talking to them (the officials) all the time. That 1 second should’ve never been put on the clock. It’s the way it is and I’m going to stick to it.

On getting a Gatorade bath before the end of the game

That wasn’t about me. These guys are hurting. That’s all about them. They fought and in overtime had a lot of chances to win the game and they didn’t. They kept on coming back, but we were one play short.

On what's next for this team

We’re going to be out there recruiting tomorrow. We’ll see where this takes us. We had a very good season. We came up one second short of winning 10 games and that’s the way we’re going to approach it.

On Burrow's overall performance

We ran the quarterback runs more. That was the plan. I thought he did a good job. We’ve seen that competitiveness in Joe. He missed a couple of throws he should had had, but I thought he did a fantastic job.

On the momentum swing at the end of regulation