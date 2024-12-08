What positions should LSU target in the transfer portal?

(Photo by AP)

With the 2024 regular season over and Early National Signing Day behind us, it's time to turn our attention to the transfer portal, which officially opens tomorrow, December 9th. There have already been over 500 players who have announced their intention to enter when it opens, so the market is already heating up. LSU has some glaring needs heading into the 2025 season. They have a lot of talent leaving for the NFL and also need to find some depth pieces at certain positions after some early portal entrees. Today, we're going to look at which positions we expect LSU to look for in the transfer portal based off their needs for next year.

Quarterback

One of the most obvious positions we expect LSU to go after is quarterback. Rickie Collins and Bryce Underwood will not be in a LSU uniform next season and the Tigers are still awaiting word from Garrett Nussmeier on whether or not he will be coming back next year. Even if Nussmeier comes back, LSU will have three scholarship quarterbacks on their roster: Nussmeier, AJ Swann and Colin Hurley. They don't currently have a QB in the 2025 class (though that could change relatively soon), so the expectation is that they'll look for a new signal caller in the portal. If LSU gets someone like Bryce Baker in the late signing period, then maybe they don't spend on a portal quarterback, but I'd expect them to get at least one more body in the QB room before spring practice.

Tight End

With Mason Taylor declaring for the NFL Draft, the Tigers have three scholarship TEs returning next year: Trey'Dez Green, Ka'Morreun Pimpton and GiVianni Peterson. They also have four-star freshman, JD LaFleur joining the mix. Despite having four TEs on the roster, LSU needs a proven blocker at the position. None of the three returnees have proven they can block at the level Taylor did and LaFleur is still just graduating high school. They don't need an elite pass catcher, but getting a big body who can help block on the edge should be high on their priority list.

Wide Receiver

We've already seen three LSU receivers enter their name into the transfer portal since the Tigers season came to an end a week ago. CJ Daniels, Shelton Sampson Jr. and Landon Ibieta will all look for new homes and Kyren Lacy will move on to the NFL, so the Tigers will only return a few receivers from last season. They have a pretty good freshman class coming in to help bolster the room, but they need a veteran receiving weapon to compliment the likes of Aaron Anderson, Kyle Parker and Zavion Thomas. We know LSU is interested in 2024 five-star WR, Micah Hudson, who intends to enter the portal when it opens in a couple days. I would expect them to do their due diligence on a few others as well before it's all said and done.

Defensive End

The Tigers are set to lose a lot of production at the defensive end position this offseason. Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones are out of eligibility and will move on to the NFL while Da'Shawn Womack plans to enter the transfer portal. Gabe Reliford is going to be their most experienced returning defensive end, and the freshman recorded just 0.5 sacks this season. The Tigers are also bringing in just one true defensive end in their freshman class. I am a big fan of Kolaj Cobbins, who had a very strong fall camp, and I know the Tigers like Dylan Carpenter, but it feels like they need to spend big to get at least one impact edge rusher out the portal. They need to find a proven commodity that can win against SEC tackles. It'll be an expensive buy, but you have to play the NIL game if you want a game changer.

Safety

Safety is the last position I think LSU will heavily invest in the portal. Sage Ryan and Jardin Gilbert can comeback along with freshmen Dashawn Spears and Joel Rogers, but I think they need to get an elite safety to secure the backend of their defense. We've seen enough poor safety play from LSU over the past couple years. It's time for them to get someone who can help bring DBU back. I like Spears and I think getting Ryan back is important, but they need a game changer at safety, and there are some big names already in the portal at the position.

HM: Offensive Line

I'm giving offensive line an honorable mention because I think they could look to add one or two, but I don't think they'll spend a whole lot of money there. If Emery Jones decides to return for his senior year, LSU will return two of their starters from this season, and they have two guys - Tyree Adams and Paul Mubenga - who they really like as well. The Tigers also brought in a very good freshman class, which included three Rivals250 offensive lineman, one of which is five-star Solomon Thomas. I think they'll probably bring in an experienced guard or tackle, but I also think they like what they have. I don't expect them to break the bank for an offensive lineman unless a really big name shows a lot of interest in coming to Baton Rouge.

HM: Cornerback