What're the odds LSU Baseball wins the National Championship?

In the midst of this slump, some LSU fans have begun asking themselves if this team really can win the National Championship. It's a valid question, because there are certainly a lot of concerns with the offense and pitching depth, but Vegas still thinks they have a pretty good shot.

The LSU Tigers baseball team is going through a slump, and yet they're still a top-five team according to multiple publications such as D1 Baseball and Perfect Game. Jay Johnson's squad is loaded with talent - we saw that early in the year when they won 23 of their first 24 games - they just need to get back to playing their best ball.

According to Vegas, LSU has the second-best odds to win the National Championship, behind only the Arkansas Razorbacks, who coincidentally come to Baton Rouge this weekend for a three-game series.

The top-five teams with the best odds all come from the SEC, which really shows just how talented the league is. A team like Texas A&M, who is 10-14 in conference play, has the fifth-best odds to win it all because of how hot they can get when they're playing well.

When LSU is playing its best ball, they're nearly impossible to beat. Even when they're having an off day, it's tough to beat them. Just ask Tennessee and Texas A&M. Despite LSU not playing well in those series, they went 3-3 and were in it until the end of two of those losses.

Football, basketball, baseball, it doesn't matter what sport you're playing, it's all about getting hot at the right time. LSU started the season on fire and they looked unbeatable. They're going through a slump now, but maybe that's a good thing. We've seen Jay Johnson's teams come alive late in the season each of the last two year, so there's a real chance this team catches fire before the tournament starts.

Despite the fanbase losing their minds because of a couple bad losses, there's a real shot this team makes it back to Omaha, and from there anything can happen. All they need is a chance. They didn't get one last year, but if they can make it back to Omaha, it would be hard to bet against them.