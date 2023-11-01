What the Mekhi Wingo injury means for LSU moving forward
On Monday, LSU fans got some bad news regarding their star defensive tackle, Mekhi Wingo. The man who was given the honor of wearing No. 18 for LSU this season was battling through a lower body injury for most of the year, and before the Army game, Wingo was ruled out to give him time to rest and get better.
Unfortunately, during that time, Wingo and the training staff decided it's best if he got surgery for his injury, and Brian Kelly announced on Monday that he's likely out for the rest of the regular season. The surgery has a six week recovery time, so if LSU makes a bowl game or the College Football Playoffs, we could see Wingo back for post season play.
Wingo posted on his twitter account yesterday that he'll "be back for the playoffs."
Although losing Wingo is a huge blow to the defense, Brian Kelly is confident in the other guys they have on the defensive line and says if you lose one player and can't have someone else step up and play, then you're not really a great football team.
So how will LSU go about replacing their sack leader? Well, they're going to start by playing many of the other guys who have played really well for them on the defensive line.
Some of those guys include Jordan Jefferson, Paris Shand and Bradyn Swinson. All three of those players have come in as rotational pieces and have played at a high level for this team. Jefferson is one of the highest graded players on their defensive line this year, Shand plays very sound and technical football and Swinson has been one of LSU's best pass rushers this season (which we saw at the end of the Missouri game).
Brian Kelly talked about all three of these guys during his Monday press conference, and here's what he had to say about the trio of defensive lineman:
I'm not going to sit here and tell you losing Mekhi Wingo isn't a big loss for this team, because it is. He's not only this teams sack leader, he provides a voice in the locker room. His teammates have talked all year about Wingo's leadership, so not having him on the field will be a big blow.
Fortunately for LSU, they have a bunch of guys who have been waiting for their opportunity to shine. Jefferson, Shand and Swinson have all had good playing time, but this will be one of their first opportunities to go out there and prove they can play at a high level all game.
With the addition of Pete Jenkins this season, we've seen the defensive line turn a corner, and losing one guy won't stop these kids from playing hard, physical and sound football on the defensive front.