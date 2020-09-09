What they're saying about LSU's big Labor Day recruiting weekend
The NCAA dead period did not stop a large group of the nation's top athletes from descending onto LSU's campus over the Labor Day weekend.LSU quarterback commitment Garrett Nussmeier organized the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news