TigerDetails - What to expect from LSU's offense in 2020 | Tiger Pride Podcast

LSU's offense won't be as dominant in 2020.

The odds of any offense nationwide managing the type of historic run as the 2019 Tigers is slim — at best.

But new quarterback Myles Brennan and company have the opportunity to exceed more critical expectations and do Heisman predecessor Joe Burrow and the rest of the departed playmakers proud.

Mark Clements of 225 Magazine and Jerit Roser of Tiger Details dive into the outlook for Brennan, Terrace Marshall Jr., Arik Gilbert and company on this past week's Tiger Pride Podcast.

Check out the breakdown below — now available in the video format below or on audio via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Overcast among other platforms — as well as some of the offseason coach and player interviews.

