The LSU defense will look different in 2020 compared to last season's championship defense.

The Tigers replaced defensive coordinator Dave Aranda by bringing back in Bo Pelini. Plus, the defense lost K'Lavon Chaisson, Grant Delpit, Rashard Lawrence, Breiden Fehoko, Patrick Queen, Michael Divinity, Jacob Phillips and Kristian Fulton.

Take a listen to Pelini previewing the 2020 defense, how he sees the linebacking corps shake out, comparing Tyler Shelvin to Glenn Dorsey and much more.