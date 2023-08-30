When a new head coach gets hired, especially in the SEC, it gets not only fans, but everyone in the country excited about what that team could become in the future. After LSU fired Ed Orgeron, Athletic Director Scott Woodward shocked the college football world by poaching one of the winningest coaches in CFB, Brian Kelly.

When Kelly arrived on Campus in 2022, there were many people who questioned the hire saying 'he's not a culture fit,' but they were quickly proven wrong. With just one offseason to build and prepare a new team, Kelly assembled the soon-to-be SEC West champions. After knocking off Alabama in Tiger Stadium, the whole country turned their heads and realized this Tiger team has a chance to be special with Kelly at the helm.

Now, Coach Kelly enters year two. Expectations are sky high and all eyes are on him and the Tigers to repeat as SEC West champions and potentially make the college football playoffs in 2023.

Even after all his success in year one, Kelly continuously speaks about how unprepared that team was. Everyone was new to the system, the team had a bunch of true freshman and transfer portal players and they had one offseason to live up to the LSU standard. With a second offseason under his belt, Kelly feels this team is miles ahead of where it was at this time last year.



One reason is the continuity of the coaching staff. Both coordinators, Mike Dembrock and Matt House, are returning as offensive and defensive coordinators for LSU. In the SEC, if a coordinator has as good a season as these two did, job offers from other schools and even the NFL come flying in. Many people don't realize how big retaining both coordinators is for the Tigers, but Kelly says it'll allow his team to play much more free.