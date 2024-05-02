We're still a long ways out from the start of LSU Men's Basketball's 2024-25 season, but the Tigers schedule is already beginning to take shape.

Every year, teams in the SEC play an 18-game conference schedule as well as a 13-game non-conference schedule. The SEC schedule is set to be released once we get closer to the season, but we already know details about eight of LSU's 13 non-conference games.

The Tigers will open the season at home against UL-Monroe on November 6th. The Warhawks finished last season 11-19 overall and 6-13 in conference play in 2023-24.

Later in their non-conference schedule, the Tigers will host the University of New Orleans on December 6th. The Privateers won just 10 games last season, two of which were away from their home court.

LSU will also travel to take on Kansas State on an undisclosed date. The Wildcats made a trip to Baton Rouge this passed season, so the Tigers will travel to Kansas to round out the home-and-home.

As they have for the passed couple seasons, the Tigers will also participate in the ACC/SEC Challenge, but their opponent has not been disclosed yet. Last year, they traveled to Syracuse and the year before that they hosted Texas Tech. If this pattern holds true, we should expect to see the Tigers host this matchup.

Finally, the last part of LSU's schedule we already know is that they'll participate in the inaugural Greenbrier Tip-Off in West Virginia from November 22-24 per the Advocate. It's a two game event hosted in Colonia Hall. Matchups haven't been announced yet, but the three teams joining the Tigers will be Wisconsin, Pittsburgh and Central Florida. As part of the tournament, each of those four teams will host a game on either Nov. 18th or 19th against an opponent with a three-year net average of 250 or better.

We still have a long ways to go before the schedule is complete, but so far, they have four opponents that ranked inside the top-70 in the NET at the end of last season. The Tigers had a pretty tough non-conference schedule last season, and this year's doesn't look to be a whole lot easier.

