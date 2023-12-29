Mike Denbrock, LSU's offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, recently accepted a job in the same role at Notre Dame. This left LSU with a major hole to fill in their coaching staff with their bowl game creeping nearer and nearer. That same afternoon, it was announced that Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton would take over as co-offensive coordinators for the Tigers bowl game against Wisconsin. So, with Mike Denbrock gone and Sloan and Hankton taking over, what will this Tigers offense look like in the ReliaQuest Bowl?

Joe Sloan's coaching background

Joe Sloan's collegiate coaching career began in 2010 where he was the offensive quality control coach for South Florida. In 2012, Sloan took a new role as a graduate assistant for the Bulls. From there, Sloan would get hired by Louisiana Tech, taking over as their inside receivers coach in 2013. He would then become a recruiting coordinator in 2014, and after five seasons in that position, he was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019. He'd serve one season next to Todd Fitch before Sloan would become the sole offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs in 2020. In his first season as the Bulldogs offensive coordinator, Sloan would lead them to 22.3 points per game. The offense, which was led by Luke Anthony at quarterback, threw for 2,166 yards and 21 touchdowns en route to a 5-5 record. Their 200.7 passing yards per game ranked 86th in the nation that season while their rushing attack was one of the worst in the nation, ranking 123rd with 90.0 yards per game. In 2021, the Bulldogs offense improved in every facet, scoring 26.5 points per game while throwing for 262 yards per game, which ranked 33rd in the country. They also improved on the ground, rushing for over 115 yards per game which ranked 107th in the nation. In Sloan's time as LA Tech's offensive coordinator, the Bulldogs were very balanced on offense. In his two seasons, the Bulldogs combined to attempt 770 passes to 760 rushes. He was never gifted a quarterback as talented as Garrett Nussmeier in his time at Louisiana Tech, so I would expect as a quarterbacks coach, his play calling in the bowl game would favor the pass, but with a plethora of weapons in the backfield as well, I think it will still be a very balance offensive attack.

Cortez Hankton