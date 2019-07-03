Four former LSU players are set to play in the NBA Summer League that starts Friday in Las Vegas. Guards Tremont Waters (Boston Celtics), Keith Hornsby (Portland Trail Blazers) and Josh Gray (Brooklyn Nets), as well as forward Naz Reid (Minnesota Timberwolves), are scheduled to play four games each before the start of the playoffs in the latter part of next week. Here’s a look at each ex-Tiger standout and when they play (all times are CT): Tremont Waters: The 51st overall pick as a second-round selection by the Celtics in the 2019 Draft, the SEC’s co-2018-19 Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-SEC selection has turned heads in early workouts.

“I think Tre Waters deserves a shout out," Boston summer league head coach Scott Morrison told MassLive.com. “I thought people would have a knock on him that he’s smaller and maybe that’s why he didn’t get drafted higher or whatever the case may be, but I’m a sucker for guys that make good reads, make the right play depending on what the defense gives you, and that’s his specialty, so he’s had some nifty passes out there already.” WHEN HE PLAYS: Saturday vs. 76ers, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; July 8 vs. Cavs, 6:30 p.m., NBA TV; July 9 vs. Nuggets, 7 p.m., ESPN2, July 11 vs. Grizzlies, 9:30 p.m., ESPN 2 Keith Hornsby: After starting 52-of-53 games at LSU from 2014-16 when he averaged just more than 13 points per game and shot 40 percent from the field, Hornsby has spent the last two seasons playing for the Texas Legends in the NBA’s G-League. In 2018-19, Hornsby led the league in three-point field goal percentage at 48.5%, while averaging 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1 steal per game.

WHEN HE PLAYS: Saturday vs. Pistons, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU; Sunday vs. Rockets, 9 p.m. NBA TV; July 9 vs. Jazz, 5 p.m., ESPN2; July 11 vs. Thunder, 7 p.m. NBA TV Josh Gray: A Lake Charles native who played for Texas Tech, Odessa College and finally LSU for two seasons in 2014-16 where started 29 games and by his own admission “I had a terrible career at LSU,", Gray has spent two seasons in the NBA’s G-League and last year in the Korean Basketball Association.

Two years ago, he paid to gain entry into tryouts with four different NBA G-League teams before he earned a starting spot with the Northern Arizona Suns, the Phoenix Suns’ affiliate. In two seasons, Gray averaged 16.2 points, 5.4 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals. He even signed two 10-day contracts in February 2018 with the Suns and averaged 6.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2 assists in five NBA games. WHEN HE PLAYS: Friday vs. Mavs, 6 p.m., NBA TV; Sunday vs. Croatia, 3 p.m., NBA TV; July 8 vs. Wizards, 4:30 p.m., NBA TV; July 19 vs. Magic, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU Naz Reid: In his first and only year with LSU this past season, he was an All-SEC freshman team selection who started 32 games. He was second on the team in scoring (13.6 ppg) and led the Tigers in rebounding (7.2 rpg). Parts of his game needed another year of college development, but Reid chose to enter the NBA Draft.