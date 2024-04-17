The NFL Draft is just over a week away, and NFL Draft experts are beginning to release their third or fourth iterations of their mock drafts. We've now seen pretty much every prospect perform at the combine and/or their respective pro day, so we're beginning to get a clearer picture of how things will fall on April 25th. The LSU Tigers are still projected to have three first round picks in this year's draft, so let's take a look at where many of the NFL Draft experts have them landing.

The Experts Name Affiliation Peter Schrager NFL Network Daniel Jeremiah NFL Network Mel Kiper ESPN Ryan Wilson CBS Chris Trapasso CBS

Advertisement

Jayden Daniels

Peter Schrager: Schrager, like many people, currently have Jayden Daniels going No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders. He feels that a lot of teams liked his measureables (specifically weighing in at 210-pounds) at his pro day and were impressed by his throws. Daniel Jeremiah: Jeremiah is the only mock draft analyst who has Jayden Daniels falling past the Commanders, but he has him going just one pick later to the New England Patriots. Jeremiah has been lower on Daniels than pretty much everyone else throughout the process, so this isn't too shocking. Mel Kiper: Mel Kiper also has Daniels going to the Commanders at No. 2. Unlike Jeremiah, Kiper has been pretty high on Daniels throughout the entire process, and he's sticking with his guns here. Ryan Wilson: Daniels once again lands with the Commanders in Ryan Wilson's mock draft. As we get closer to the draft, it's becoming quite evident that a lot of teams and analysts think it's going to be Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels at 1.01 and 1.02. Chris Trapasso: Trapasso continues the trend of experts who have Daniels going to the Commanders at No. 2 overall.

Malik Nabers

Peter Schrager: Schrager shakes things up a bit with his wide receivers as he has Malik Nabers sliding all the way to the Colts at No. 9. After the Giants trade up for JJ McCarthy, the Chargers select Marvin Harrison and the Cardinals select Rome Odunze at No. 6. He's probably alone in thinking Odunze will go higher than Nabers, but we'll see what happens on April 25th. Daniel Jeremiah: Jeremiah has Nabers landing with the New York Giants at No. 6, which seems to be a popular landing spot for him. The Giants don't have a clear cut No. 1 option on their team, so this could be the best spot for Nabers to succeed immediately. Mel Kiper: Kiper also has Nabers going to the Giants at No. 6. He cites Nabers' ability to create in space and get yards after the catch as what separates him from Odunze and the rest of the pack. Ryan Wilson: Now wouldn't this be interesting...Ryan Wilson currently has Nabers going No. 4 overall to the Cardinals, two picks ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr. Personally, I don't think this is that crazy of a pick, but I think there are a lot of GM's who would be afraid to pick Nabers over Harrison in fear of losing their job if it goes wrong. Chris Trapasso: Finally, Trapasso also has Nabers going to the Giants at No.6. As the draft gets closer, it feels like Nabers has solidified himself as a top-six pick barring any unexpected trade ups.

Brian Thomas Jr.