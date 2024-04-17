Where former Tigers are mocked ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is just over a week away, and NFL Draft experts are beginning to release their third or fourth iterations of their mock drafts.
We've now seen pretty much every prospect perform at the combine and/or their respective pro day, so we're beginning to get a clearer picture of how things will fall on April 25th.
The LSU Tigers are still projected to have three first round picks in this year's draft, so let's take a look at where many of the NFL Draft experts have them landing.
Jayden Daniels
Peter Schrager: Schrager, like many people, currently have Jayden Daniels going No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders. He feels that a lot of teams liked his measureables (specifically weighing in at 210-pounds) at his pro day and were impressed by his throws.
Daniel Jeremiah: Jeremiah is the only mock draft analyst who has Jayden Daniels falling past the Commanders, but he has him going just one pick later to the New England Patriots. Jeremiah has been lower on Daniels than pretty much everyone else throughout the process, so this isn't too shocking.
Mel Kiper: Mel Kiper also has Daniels going to the Commanders at No. 2. Unlike Jeremiah, Kiper has been pretty high on Daniels throughout the entire process, and he's sticking with his guns here.
Ryan Wilson: Daniels once again lands with the Commanders in Ryan Wilson's mock draft. As we get closer to the draft, it's becoming quite evident that a lot of teams and analysts think it's going to be Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels at 1.01 and 1.02.
Chris Trapasso: Trapasso continues the trend of experts who have Daniels going to the Commanders at No. 2 overall.
Malik Nabers
Peter Schrager: Schrager shakes things up a bit with his wide receivers as he has Malik Nabers sliding all the way to the Colts at No. 9. After the Giants trade up for JJ McCarthy, the Chargers select Marvin Harrison and the Cardinals select Rome Odunze at No. 6. He's probably alone in thinking Odunze will go higher than Nabers, but we'll see what happens on April 25th.
Daniel Jeremiah: Jeremiah has Nabers landing with the New York Giants at No. 6, which seems to be a popular landing spot for him. The Giants don't have a clear cut No. 1 option on their team, so this could be the best spot for Nabers to succeed immediately.
Mel Kiper: Kiper also has Nabers going to the Giants at No. 6. He cites Nabers' ability to create in space and get yards after the catch as what separates him from Odunze and the rest of the pack.
Ryan Wilson: Now wouldn't this be interesting...Ryan Wilson currently has Nabers going No. 4 overall to the Cardinals, two picks ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr. Personally, I don't think this is that crazy of a pick, but I think there are a lot of GM's who would be afraid to pick Nabers over Harrison in fear of losing their job if it goes wrong.
Chris Trapasso: Finally, Trapasso also has Nabers going to the Giants at No.6. As the draft gets closer, it feels like Nabers has solidified himself as a top-six pick barring any unexpected trade ups.
Brian Thomas Jr.
Peter Schrager: I've looked at a lot of mock drafts, but this is the first time I'm seeing Brian Thomas Jr. mocked to the Steelers, but I kind of like the landing spot. He'd get a veteran QB in Russell Wilson and would slide in nicely alongside George Pickens.
Daniel Jeremiah: In Jeremiah's mock draft, he has the Vikings trading up with the Cardinals, therefore giving the Cardinals pick No. 23, which they use on BTJ. They miss out on some of the top guys, but still get an electrifying WR while acquiring some more draft capital.
Mel Kiper: Kiper has Thomas falling further than the rest of the draft experts, but he has him going to the Bills at No. 28, which I think is the best possible spot for him. The Bills got rid of Stephon Diggs and Gabe Davis, opening up a major hole at WR. He'd be able to compete for the WR1 position and have an All-Pro QB in Josh Allen throwing him the ball.
Ryan Wilson: Like Jeremiah, Wilson has Thomas going at No. 23 overall, but instead of a trade with the Cardinals, he has the Vikings giving away pick 23 to the Chargers. This is another spot I think would suit Thomas well. He'd be the WR1 after Kennan Allen and Mike Williams left and would have Justin Herbert delivering him the football.
Chris Trapasso: Trapasso has Thomas going much higher than the rest of the experts. He has Thomas going to the New York Jets at pick No. 10, pairing him with Garrett Wilson. The Jets are looking to win now, and with no glaring needs, adding a big body receiver like Thomas could push them over the edge.
