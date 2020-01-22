Where LSU signees, targets landed in final 2020 Rivals250 rankings
On Wednesday, Rivals released its final Rivals250 rankings for the Class of 2020 and 13 LSU signees or commitments landed on the list.LSU signee Elias Ricks, a five-star cornerback from IMG Academy...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news