Where LSU stands in 2026 national championship odds

The LSU Tigers finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record and a Texas Bowl win over Baylor. It was a disappointing season as fans expected the Tigers to take the next step and make the new 12-team College Football Playoffs, but a season-opening loss and a three-game losing streak prevented that from happening.
Brian Kelly and Co. have since gone all in on 2025. He called out the donors, saying that if they want LSU to be competitive, they need to put their money where their mouth is and help LSU compete with the likes of Texas, Ohio State, Oregon, etc. in the NIL world.
Since that day, Kelly has started his Million Dollar Match campaign - which was also matched by an anonymous donor - and has brought in the No. 1 transfer portal class in the country. On top of that, they are getting some big names such as Garrett Nussmeier and Harold Perkins back next year.
Kelly has gone all in on 2025, and many LSU faithful are hoping this will be the year they bring the national title home.
Despite all the big names they brought in and are getting back, FanDuel doesn't seem to think the Tigers have a great shot at winning it all in 2025-2026. They released their early 2026 title odds on Saturday, and LSU currently has the tenth-best odds to win it all.
As of today, Vegas views LSU as the fifth-best SEC team and the tenth-best team in the country. On the bright side, they do view Kelly's squad as a playoff team.
If Kelly can't lead the Tigers to a CFP berth next season, things are going to get real interesting in Baton Rouge. He doesn't have to win it all, but he needs to show the fanbase the program is moving in the right direction after going backwards in 2024.
