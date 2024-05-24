The LSU Tigers have done the improbable. Just over a month ago, the Tigers were swept by the Tennessee Volunteers and fell to 3-12 in SEC play, virtually eliminating them from post season contention. However, instead of laying down and dying, Jay Johnson got this team turned around and now they're 3-0 in the SEC Tournament and are fighting to be a two-seed. It has been an incredible turnaround in such a short amount of time. Including their three SEC Tournament wins, the Tigers are now 16-17 in conference play, meaning they've gone 14-5 in conference play since they were swept by Tennessee. If they are able to win the SEC Tournament, they would finish the season with a winning SEC record. I would like to know what the odds on that were after the Tennessee series. With conference tournaments in full force, NCAA Tournament projections are changing by the day as teams on the bubble are either advancing or falling in their respective tournaments. Since the Tigers have the day off, I thought we'd look at where they stand in today's tournament projections.

Baseball America

Baseball America is one of the big news outlets that project the tournament field, and they've been updating their projections daily since the beginning of conference tournaments. Before the results of any of today's games, Baseball America currently has LSU as a two-seed in the Norman Regional (Oklahoma). The Sooners are projected to be the seventh overall seed, meaning they seem to view the Tigers as a pretty clear two-seed. They also have Georgia Tech (3) and Abilene Christian (4) in their bracket. Baseball America currently has 11 SEC teams in, with Florida being the lowest ranked. They are a three-seed in the Tallahassee (FSU) Regional, which would be very fun to watch.

D1 Baseball