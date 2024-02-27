Where the Tigers stand in 2025 class: Moore, Underwood remain five-stars
Minus the fifth star Harlem Berry picked up Monday, LSU didn't see much change in the Class of 2025 update. Rivals.com released a new list of five-star recruits to start the week, and while Berry joined the group, Dakorien Moore and Bryce Underwood saw minimal movement.
Moore, who ranked the fifth-best recruit, moved to the No. 4 spot in the update, remaining the No. 1 wide receiver in the Class of 2025. Underwood still ranked third in the class and second at the quarterback position behind USC commit Julian Lewis — the top-ranked recruit in the cycle.
LSU still has the second-best class in the Recruiting Team Rankings behind Notre Dame. The Irish have eight more commits than the Tigers, but with those nine pledges, the Tigers average a 4.22-star rating — second-best to only Ohio State among the top-10 programs.
|School
|Total Commits
|5 Stars
|4 Stars
|3 Stars
|Points
|
17
|
0
|
12
|
5
|
1,918
|
9
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
1,396
|
8
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
1,356
|
11
|
0
|
8
|
3
|
1,345
|
12
|
0
|
6
|
6
|
1,142
What analysts said:
"Dakorien Moore makes the impossible catch possible. The five-star LSU receiver commit on numerous occasions has made highlight-reel catches, in games or 7on7 tournaments, and it speaks to his playmaking ability and unusual skill to bring in difficult passes.
"Not only does Moore have that ability but he also has electric speed down the field and in many ways it’s easy to see him following in the footsteps of Odell Beckham Jr., JaMarr Chase, Justin Jefferson and others as the Tigers’ next elite receiver. However, Texas and others are still trying to flip him." -Adam Gorney
"There is not a more dynamic playmaker in the 2025 class than the five-star LSU quarterback commit as he could be destined for great things in Baton Rouge. Bryce Underwood was looking for a pass-happy offense when he went through his recruiting process and it’s why the Tigers beat out Michigan and others for his services.
"He can fine-tune some of his throwing mechanics but in terms of arm strength, getting the ball to his receivers on time and making something out of nothing, no one is better." -Gorney
"The ball jumps out of Underwood’s hand. Big-time arm talent heading to Baton Rouge." -Greg Smith
Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Quad
Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage