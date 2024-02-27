2025 Recruiting Team Rankings School Total Commits 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars Points Notre Dame 17 0 12 5 1,918 LSU 9 3 5 1 1,396 Ohio State 8 3 4 1 1,356 Clemson 11 0 8 3 1,345 Penn State 12 0 6 6 1,142

What analysts said:

"Dakorien Moore makes the impossible catch possible. The five-star LSU receiver commit on numerous occasions has made highlight-reel catches, in games or 7on7 tournaments, and it speaks to his playmaking ability and unusual skill to bring in difficult passes. "Not only does Moore have that ability but he also has electric speed down the field and in many ways it’s easy to see him following in the footsteps of Odell Beckham Jr., JaMarr Chase, Justin Jefferson and others as the Tigers’ next elite receiver. However, Texas and others are still trying to flip him." -Adam Gorney