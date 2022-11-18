7 a.m. Parking lots on LSU campus open

10 a.m. LSU SportShop open

2 p.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open

3 p.m. PMAC opens to public, L-Club Tailgate in PMAC (enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat)

3 p.m. TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open (located in front of PMAC)

3:30 p.m. Chris LeBlanc performs at TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

5 p.m. Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium

5:25 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk

5:35 p.m. The Oaks Society marches down VICTORY HILL

5:37 p.m. L Club Members march down VICTORY HILL

5:41 p.m. LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL

5:45 p.m. LSU arrives at VICTORY HILL

5:47 p.m. LSU marches down VICTORY HILL

5:55 p.m. LSU arrives at Tiger Stadium

6 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open

6 p.m. LSU Game Day pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite. Presented by Three Olives

6:10 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC

6:30 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium

7:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush. Listen on at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App

7:41 p.m. LSU Football Senior Tribute – on field in Tiger Stadium

7:49 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium

7:53 p.m. Moment of Reflection/Moment of Silence

7:53:30 p.m. Alma Mater

7:55:30 p.m. National Anthem

7:59:30 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium

8:01 p.m. LSU takes the field

8:02 p.m. UAB takes the field

8:02 p.m. Coin toss at midfield

8:02 p.m. Guest Captains presentation with LB Kendell Beckwith, LB Duke Riley, LS Blake Ferguson

8:05 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. UAB on ESPN2

Halftime

LSU Cheer Alumni Recognition

LSU Band Performance

LSU Alumni Band Performance