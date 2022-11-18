Where to be and when at Saturday's LSU-UAB game in Tiger Stadium
7 a.m. Parking lots on LSU campus open
10 a.m. LSU SportShop open
2 p.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
3 p.m. PMAC opens to public, L-Club Tailgate in PMAC (enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat)
3 p.m. TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open (located in front of PMAC)
3:30 p.m. Chris LeBlanc performs at TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
5 p.m. Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
5:25 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
5:35 p.m. The Oaks Society marches down VICTORY HILL
5:37 p.m. L Club Members march down VICTORY HILL
5:41 p.m. LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL
5:45 p.m. LSU arrives at VICTORY HILL
5:47 p.m. LSU marches down VICTORY HILL
5:55 p.m. LSU arrives at Tiger Stadium
6 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
6 p.m. LSU Game Day pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite. Presented by Three Olives
6:10 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
6:30 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
7:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush. Listen on at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
7:41 p.m. LSU Football Senior Tribute – on field in Tiger Stadium
7:49 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
7:53 p.m. Moment of Reflection/Moment of Silence
7:53:30 p.m. Alma Mater
7:55:30 p.m. National Anthem
7:59:30 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
8:01 p.m. LSU takes the field
8:02 p.m. UAB takes the field
8:02 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
8:02 p.m. Guest Captains presentation with LB Kendell Beckwith, LB Duke Riley, LS Blake Ferguson
8:05 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. UAB on ESPN2
Halftime
LSU Cheer Alumni Recognition
LSU Band Performance
LSU Alumni Band Performance