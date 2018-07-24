CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



You don’t hear much out of John Emery. He is a reserved young man who does not like to draw attention to himself. He is a Rivals100 running back out of Destrehan (La.) with a long, impressive offer list with national programs in pursuit, so his name stays in the news. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State and Tennessee are some of the schools that have worked hard to stay on Emery’s mind and one of those programs may be receiving big news in the near future. He has thought he was ready to commit once in the spring and once in the summer, but held off because he knew he was not there 100 percent. Emery, like all recruits, has a lot on his plate. He is a family guy and he has great support. His parents are right there with him as he goes through the recruiting process, but his brother, who he is very close to, is not able to be a part of this. Emery has always wanted to be done with recruiting before his senior year. That begins in August, so a decision may not be far off. Is the end in sight? MORE: Making the Case for Warren Burrell

THE PLAN

“I have been thinking about making my decision. My plan is still to commit during the summer. I am really just letting it play out. I am still trying to enjoy the recruiting process. My plan is to commit this summer, so I am working toward that.

“I have thought I was ready to commit before. Sometimes you get tired of recruiting. It has been non-stop for a while for me. Coaches are hitting me up all the time, so it has been tough. I know it comes with being a recruit, so I am thankful, but it is very busy. I am just working to make my decision. I am not quite ready yet, but I am close. Not everyone gets this opportunity, so in the end, I am just thankful for it.”

THE GOOD, THE BAD

“The best part has been the trips. Before recruiting started for me, the farthest I had been was Texas and that was because I have family there. I have been able to get out and see different places. I have been able to see Michigan, Georgia and new places and environments. I have met new people and learned so much when out on visits. Not all people are like the ones here in Louisiana, so it has been great to get out and see new things.

“A hard part for me has been balancing things out, but the toughest part has been making the decision. I have to tell a lot of schools no and there are a lot of great schools that could fit me. I have thought about it a lot. I have been stressed about it and it has not been easy. The overall process has not been easy for me trying to return phone calls, message coaches back and see everything I need to see, but just getting to the decision has been the toughest part for me.”

DIGGING DEEP

“My family is there for me. They are involved with recruiting, but it is my decision. I have to do what is best for me, not for other people. We have talked about it and I have done a lot of thinking. Me and my family have talked about, where things stand and if I go far away, if they would move to get closer to me. It is a big decision that I don’t take lightly.

“My family is going to support me regardless of where I go. I know that. We are a close family and they will support me. I just have to figure it all out. They will help me and I am working toward that decision. It has been on my mind a lot and I am getting closer.”

THE KEY FACTORS

“The overall program is key for me. How they do things, the discipline and just the overall plan for the program. That is a big thing for me.

“The depth chart on the offensive line is very important to me. I don’t care about the depth at running back. I want to run behind great offensive linemen and guys that can help me be successful. “The academics would be another key factor. I am looking to major in real estate business, so that is important. I want to go where I can build a brand and set myself up for the future academically.”

PLAYING FOR HIS BROTHER

“My brother is in jail and we are close. He made some bad choices and he has been in jail for a year. To see him actually grow from that mistake and see how has gotten through the obstacles in his life has made a real impact on my life.

“I see him as much as possible. He is going to bounce back from this and he really keeps me going. He talks about what he is going to do when he gets out in a couple of years and how things will be different. I like how confident he is in his future. Seeing what he has become over the past year has changed my life. “We are very tight and we talk about our life together after he gets out. He is always on my mind. He just made some bad decisions and I miss him to death, but sometimes people need adversity to make them stronger and he will be much better later in life.”

THE ATTENTION PUSHES HIM

“I want to be national. I want to be like LeBron James. I want to be known wherever I go. I want to have a brand. Having coaches hit me up every day, having schools film me in the spring, having people know me when I go on visits and things like that just drive me. I want to have that brand and I want to be a good influence.

“I don’t pay attention to it all. I stay in my zone, but the attention just pushes me to stay focused, to work harder and to remember what I am working for. I want to be the best I can be. We all have dreams and my dream is to be the best out there. All of the hype around me just pushes me that much harder to be that.”

THE END IS NEAR

“I will be able to relax. I want to just focus on the season. As soon as I am 100 percent, I will be committed to the school. I am not sure why guys wait it out. If you know, put it out there and focus on your team or your life.

“I am not about all the recruiting stuff, so I will be thankful when I commit. I want to be able to focus on one school and I know it is coming. It will be great when this is over.”

