The next time LSU plays, it will be in a bowl win with one final crack at a 10th victory on the season.





The question is after falling 74-72 in 7OT to Texas A&M on Saturday, where will the Tigers play next?





The College Football Playoff is out of reach, but a New Year’s Six bowl game remains a possibility. LSU, which dropped to No. 12 in the most recent AP Poll, finished third in the SEC West behind Alabama and A&M and remains in position to face off against a quality ranked opponent in the next few weeks.





Here is a round-up of all the possible destinations for the Tigers:





SPORTING NEWS: AllState Sugar Bowl (New Orleans) vs. Oklahoma; Jan. 1





SPORTS ILLUSTRATED: Outback Bowl (Tampa, Fla.) vs. Michigan State; Jan. 1





USA TODAY: Peach Bowl (Atlanta, Ga.) vs. UCF; Dec. 29





ESPN: Citrus Bowl (Orlando, Fla.) vs. Penn State; Jan. 1.





Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.) vs. Michigan; Jan. 1.





Yahoo! Sports: Peach Bowl (Atlanta, Ga.) vs. Oklahoma; Dec. 29





The Athletic: Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.) vs. UCF; Jan. 1.





SB Nation: Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.) vs. Washington State; Jan. 1





NBC Sports: Peach Bowl (Atlanta, Ga.) vs. Michigan; Dec. 29





Bleacher Report: Outback Bowl (Tampa, Fla.) vs Penn State; Jan. 1





CBS Sports: Peach Bowl (Atlanta, Ga.) vs. Washington State; Dec. 29