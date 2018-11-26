Which bowl game will LSU play in?
The next time LSU plays, it will be in a bowl win with one final crack at a 10th victory on the season.
The question is after falling 74-72 in 7OT to Texas A&M on Saturday, where will the Tigers play next?
The College Football Playoff is out of reach, but a New Year’s Six bowl game remains a possibility. LSU, which dropped to No. 12 in the most recent AP Poll, finished third in the SEC West behind Alabama and A&M and remains in position to face off against a quality ranked opponent in the next few weeks.
Here is a round-up of all the possible destinations for the Tigers:
SPORTING NEWS: AllState Sugar Bowl (New Orleans) vs. Oklahoma; Jan. 1
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED: Outback Bowl (Tampa, Fla.) vs. Michigan State; Jan. 1
USA TODAY: Peach Bowl (Atlanta, Ga.) vs. UCF; Dec. 29
ESPN: Citrus Bowl (Orlando, Fla.) vs. Penn State; Jan. 1.
Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.) vs. Michigan; Jan. 1.
Yahoo! Sports: Peach Bowl (Atlanta, Ga.) vs. Oklahoma; Dec. 29
The Athletic: Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.) vs. UCF; Jan. 1.
SB Nation: Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.) vs. Washington State; Jan. 1
NBC Sports: Peach Bowl (Atlanta, Ga.) vs. Michigan; Dec. 29
Bleacher Report: Outback Bowl (Tampa, Fla.) vs Penn State; Jan. 1
CBS Sports: Peach Bowl (Atlanta, Ga.) vs. Washington State; Dec. 29