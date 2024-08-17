PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0yNkpNQkNaUDZZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTI2Sk1CQ1pQNlknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Which LSU draftees had the best preseason debut?

Luke Hubbard • Death Valley Insider
Analyst
@clukehubbard

The NFL kicked off their 2024 preseason schedule last week, and that means some former LSU Tigers made their NFL debut. The Tigers had six players drafted in this year's draft, and five of them made their debuts in week one of the preseason.

Here's how they all performed:

Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels only played one series on Saturday, but man did he look good. His first completion of the day came on a 42-yard deep ball down the right sideline to Dyami Brown. It was an absolute dime and couldn't have been thrown any better.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYXlkZW4gRGFuaWVscyBsYXVuY2hlcyBpdCBERUVQIG9uIGhpcyBz ZWNvbmQgdGhyb3c8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7E6IFN0cmVhbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV0FTdnNOWUo/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXQVN2c05ZSjwvYT4gb24gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05GTFBsdXM/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNORkxQbHVzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdEdTb014YzRnSSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3RHU29NeGM0Z0k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkZMIChATkZMKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05GTC9zdGF0dXMvMTgyMjMwNDYzMTY1 NTE1Nzc3MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTAsIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

He had another completion for three yards before punching in a a four-yard rushing touchdown for his first score as a pro. He was taken out of the game, but Daniels looked like he was in midseason form.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYXlkZW4gRGFuaWVscyBrZWVwcyBpdCBmb3IgdGhlIFREIG9uIGhp cyBvcGVuaW5nIGRyaXZlIPCflKUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9KYXlEX181P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKYXlEX181PC9h Pjxicj48YnI+8J+TsTogU3RyZWFtIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XQVN2c05ZSj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dBU3ZzTllKPC9hPiBvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTkZMUGx1cz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05GTFBsdXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9IYlJzWUZvOW02Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGJSc1lGbzlt NjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBORkwgKEBORkwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZML3N0YXR1cy8xODIyMzA2ODEwMTU1NzE3MTA2P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Malik Nabers

Unfortunately, Malik Nabers wasn't able to record any stats in his NFL debut. He was on the field for eight passing snaps, but wasn't targeted. However, that wasn't because he wasn't open.

Nabers was wide open on at least three of his routes, but of course the Giants are going to Giant and they didn't get him the football.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Brian Thomas had a better debut than his former LSU teammate. There have been reports flying out of Jaguars camp about his connection with Trevor Lawrence and his ability to get open, and in his first preseason game, he may have only played one drive, but he made his presence felt.

Thomas was targeted twice, catching one ball for 41 yards. On 3rd-and-1, the Jags sent him on a go down the left side, he beat his defender, but had to comeback for the under-thrown ball. He was probably interfered with, but it didn't matter because he caught it anyways.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CSUcgY2F0Y2ggZnJvbSB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9KYWd1YXJzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKYWd1YXJz PC9hPiByb29raWUgQnJpYW4gVGhvbWFzIEpyLiDwn5ixPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6 OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvS0N2c0pB WD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0tDdnNKQVg8 L2E+IG9uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbmZsbmV0d29y az9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATkZMTmV0d29yazwvYT48YnI+8J+T sTogU3RyZWFtIG9uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9ORkxQbHVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jTkZMUGx1czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzVPMUNJb0tv VUIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS81TzFDSW9Lb1VCPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IE5GTCAoQE5GTCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkwv c3RhdHVzLzE4MjI0MjEzNTc2MjEzODc2OTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QXVndXN0IDEwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Maason Smith

Maason Smith was the second LSU Tiger selected by the Jaguars in this year's draft, and he got quite a bit of playing time this weekend. He played 21 total snaps - 12 in pass rush and nine in run defense.

As a pass rusher, Smith totaled one pressure and a 63.6 grade from PFF. He wasn't able to do much as a run defender, though. He didn't record a tackle and was given a 61 grade from PFF in that department.

Mekhi Wingo

Mekhi Wingo slipped further in the draft than many thought, falling to Detroit in the sixth round. There hasn't been much noise about him at Lions camp, but he got a healthy work load last weekend where he played 31 snaps.

Wingo didn't record a tackle, but had one pressure. He didn't grade out well with PFF, earning below a 46.3 in every category. Wasn't the best debut for Wingo, but he got a lot of run and will have more chances at impressing the coaching staff in the future.

Jordan Jefferson

Jordan Jefferson was the third Tiger selected by the Jaguars this year, but unfortunately he did not play last weekend.

