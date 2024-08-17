The NFL kicked off their 2024 preseason schedule last week, and that means some former LSU Tigers made their NFL debut. The Tigers had six players drafted in this year's draft, and five of them made their debuts in week one of the preseason.
Here's how they all performed:
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels only played one series on Saturday, but man did he look good. His first completion of the day came on a 42-yard deep ball down the right sideline to Dyami Brown. It was an absolute dime and couldn't have been thrown any better.
He had another completion for three yards before punching in a a four-yard rushing touchdown for his first score as a pro. He was taken out of the game, but Daniels looked like he was in midseason form.
Unfortunately, Malik Nabers wasn't able to record any stats in his NFL debut. He was on the field for eight passing snaps, but wasn't targeted. However, that wasn't because he wasn't open.
Nabers was wide open on at least three of his routes, but of course the Giants are going to Giant and they didn't get him the football.
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas had a better debut than his former LSU teammate. There have been reports flying out of Jaguars camp about his connection with Trevor Lawrence and his ability to get open, and in his first preseason game, he may have only played one drive, but he made his presence felt.
Thomas was targeted twice, catching one ball for 41 yards. On 3rd-and-1, the Jags sent him on a go down the left side, he beat his defender, but had to comeback for the under-thrown ball. He was probably interfered with, but it didn't matter because he caught it anyways.
Maason Smith was the second LSU Tiger selected by the Jaguars in this year's draft, and he got quite a bit of playing time this weekend. He played 21 total snaps - 12 in pass rush and nine in run defense.
As a pass rusher, Smith totaled one pressure and a 63.6 grade from PFF. He wasn't able to do much as a run defender, though. He didn't record a tackle and was given a 61 grade from PFF in that department.
Mekhi Wingo
Mekhi Wingo slipped further in the draft than many thought, falling to Detroit in the sixth round. There hasn't been much noise about him at Lions camp, but he got a healthy work load last weekend where he played 31 snaps.
Wingo didn't record a tackle, but had one pressure. He didn't grade out well with PFF, earning below a 46.3 in every category. Wasn't the best debut for Wingo, but he got a lot of run and will have more chances at impressing the coaching staff in the future.
Jordan Jefferson
Jordan Jefferson was the third Tiger selected by the Jaguars this year, but unfortunately he did not play last weekend.