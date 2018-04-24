Which program is DBU? Many times, this is determined based on history. But we thought it would be interesting to base it off current NFL rosters. Below are the teams that were the best candidates, along with Farrell's verdict. POSITION U SERIES: QB | RB | WR | O-Line | D-Line | LB CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

ALABAMA

Current NFL DBs: Mark Barron, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Landon Collins, Marlon Humphrey, Eddie Jackson, Kareem Jackson, Cyrus Jones, Dre Kirkpatrick, Bradley Sylve The case: Alabama has nine defensive backs in the NFL and then five of them were first-round draft picks in Clinton-Dix, Barron, Humphrey, Kareem Jackson and Kirkpatrick. Collins was the first pick in the second round and Jones was a second-round selection as well. The Crimson Tide pump out NFL players at almost every position and defensive back is up there. “When the best coach in college football history oversees a particular unit, it’s going to produce its fair share of talent. That’s the case at Alabama as Nick Saban has created a defensive back factory in Tuscaloosa. Alabama already has nine defensive backs in the NFL and could add up to six more by the end of the NFL Draft. As long as Saban’s still in charge, expect the Crimson Tide’s assembly line to continue spitting out high-end players into the league.” - Tony Tsoukalas, BamaInsider.com

FLORIDA

Current NFL DBs: Quinton Dunbar, Joe Haden, Vernon Hargreaves, Marcus Maye, Keanu Neal, Reggie Nelson, Brian Poole, Teez Tabor, Jaylen Watkins, Quincy Wilson The case: There are 10 defensive backs from Florida playing in the NFL and four of them were first-round draft picks in Haden, Hargreaves, Neal and Nelson. Tabor and Wilson had first-round potential but both ended up going in the second round. “The sheer number of guys in recent years in the NFL speaks for itself. In 2015 alone their entire secondary of Vernon Hargreaves, Keanu Neal, Marcus Maye, Brian Poole, Quincy Wilson, and Teez Tabor are all on NFL rosters. Then you look back a ways and you see Joe Haden and Reggie Nelson and Quinton Dunbar all having very successful careers. Even currently, Florida has two standout premier corners in Marco Wilson and C.J Henderson. It has been arguably the most successful position over the last decade at Florida.” -- Michael Phillips, GatorsTerritory.com

FLORIDA STATE

Current NFL DBs: Terrence Brooks, Ronald Darby, Javien Elliott, Lamarcus Joyner, Jalen Ramsey, Xavier Rhodes, Patrick Robinson, Marquez White, P.J. Williams The case: Ramsey is the cream of the crop for the Seminoles, who have a history of putting elite defensive backs in the NFL, as he was the fifth pick overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. Rhodes and Robinson were the other first-round selection from Florida State. Darby and Joyner were second-rounders. FSU has nine defensive backs in the pros. “Although he was known for being an offensive-minded head coach, Jimbo Fisher put a huge emphasis on recruiting elite defensive backs during his eight seasons as FSU's head coach. His motivation was that he wanted to use five or six DBs at a time to counter the proliferation of spread offenses in college football, but the byproduct has been a slew of FSU defensive backs making it to the NFL. “What's interesting is that the current crop of Seminole DBs in the league looks much different than the school's all-time greats, like Deion Sanders and Terrell Buckley. While those FSU products were more known for their pass coverage and ball skills, this group is extremely physical and better suited for today's NFL. In particular, Jalen Ramsey, Xavier Rhodes and Lamarcus Joyner are three of the more physical defensive backs in the league. Derwin James, who is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is also cut from that mold.” - Ira Schoffel, Warchant.com

LSU

Current NFL DBs: Jamal Adams, Morris Claiborne, Rickey Jefferson, Ronald Martin, Tyrann Mathieu, Jalen Mills, Patrick Peterson, Eric Reid, Rashard Robinson, Tre’Davious White The case: This is an interesting argument because LSU has five first-round draft picks playing in the NFL if you count Reid, who played for the San Francisco 49ers last year but is now a free agent. Peterson, Adams and Claiborne were all top-six selections and White was a late first-round pick. If Reid is not counted, then LSU has nine current NFL defensive backs (one less than Florida) and the same amount of first-rounders. “The LSU DBU thing has been going on for a very long time. The reason for it is that Louisiana produces those types of athletes in strong numbers almost annually. Nick Saban took it to another level as defensive backs is his focus and then Doug Mallory, Ron Cooper and Corey Raymond took it to another level. The latter two especially. The notoriety and history has been a major draw for recruits yearly.” -Mike Scarborough, TigerBait.com:

OHIO STATE

Current NFL DBs: Eli Apple, Vonn Bell, Kurt Coleman, Gareon Conley, Nate Ebner, Doran Grant, Malik Hooker, Malcolm Jenkins, Marshon Lattimore, Tyvis Powell, Bradley Roby The case: The Buckeyes had three first-round defensive back selections in the 2017 NFL Draft alone with Lattimore, Hooker and Conley. It catapults Ohio State right into the DBU conversation. In total, the Buckeyes have six first-round picks currently playing in those three along with Apple, Jenkins and Roby. Eleven former Ohio State players are in the NFL, more than any other team on this list. “Ohio State has a very strong claim to the DBU title going back many, many years. But recently the program has continued to churn out high level DBs and first- round picks at the position. Malcolm Jenkins has been a Pro Bowl-caliber safety for a long time, Marshon Lattimore is the league's top young corner and might not be too far off from being the best in the NFL. Much like defensive line, this isn't slowing down anytime soon with Denzel Ward projected as a possible top 10 pick and a roster stocked with talent. It's very difficult to compete with the top end talent and depth that OSU has produced in the defensive secondary.” - Marc Givler: BuckeyeGrove.com

FARRELL'S VERDICT: LSU

I’m going with LSU here with Peterson, Mathieu, Adams, White and others. This is the hardest position to judge by far, but with one of the league’s best cornerbacks (if not the best) and the young talent in Adams and White, I’ll say the Tigers live up to the billing.