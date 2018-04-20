CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
Which program is Defensive Line University? Many times, this is determined based on history. But we thought it would be interesting to base it off current NFL rosters. Below are the teams that were the best candidates, along with Farrell's verdict.
FLORIDA
Current NFL DL: Caleb Brantley, Jonathan Bullard, Bryan Cox, Carlos Dunlap, Dominique Easley, Sharrif Floyd, Joey Ivie, Alex McAlister, Justin Trattou
The case: Florida has become a destination school for outstanding defensive linemen and the Gators have turned five-star prospects into NFL stars as well. Dunlap, Bullard, Easley and Floyd were all five-stars coming out of high school and then made it to the league after their time in Gainesville.
Corey Bender, GatorsTerritory.com: "I think Florida has made it a point to live up to the tradition and recruit that position group very well. Many of the guys who went off to the league are blessed with an intriguing combination of size and athleticism, but also have a knack for finding the ball.”
LSU
Current NFL DL: Tashawn Bower, Michael Brockers, Lavar Edwards, Davon Godchaux, Danielle Hunter, Ricky Jean-Francois, Anthony Johnson, Bennie Logan, Lewis Neal, Kyle Williams, Al Woods
The case: Eleven former LSU defensive linemen are playing in the NFL, a mind-boggling number in terms of development, recruiting and production coming out of Baton Rouge. It seems LSU has been on the lists all week during this series at each position but this group could be one of the most impressive.
Mike Scarborough, TigerBait.com: “LSU has had a fantastic run over the years with interior defensive linemen. There's certainly been the five-stars but what is notable has been the guys like Michael Brockers and Bennie Logan, who weren't heavily recruited coming out of high school that ended up being elite SEC linemen.”
MISSOURI
Current NFL DL: Josh Augusta, Kony Ealy, Markus Golden, Charles Harris, Rickey Hatley, Ziggy Hood, Shane Ray, Sheldon Richardson
The case: Looking to be drafted in the first or second round by an NFL franchise and you’re a defensive linemen? Missouri could absolutely be the spot. Harris, Hood, Ray and Richardson were first-round picks. Ealy and Golden went in the second round. That’s tremendous production and doesn’t count former first-rounder Aldon Smith, who was released recently by the Oakland Raiders.
Gabe DeArmond, PowerMizzou.com: “From about 2009 (Hood) through 2015 (Ray), Missouri pumped out as many defensive linemen as anyone in the country. The Tigers were good enough that they had two early round draft picks (Golden and Ray) as backups on an SEC Championship Game team because Kony Ealy and Michael Sam (SEC co-defensive player of the year) were starting. If you want to go a little further back, Justin Smith is a borderline Hall of Fame guy out of Mizzou back in 2000. For a period of time, the Tigers had as many standout linemen as anyone in the country.”
OHIO STATE
Current NFL DL: Michael Bennett, Joey Bosa, Johnathan Hankins, Cameron Heyward, John Simon, Adolphus Washington
The case: Washington was the only five-star prospect among this Buckeyes’ group but Bennett finished No. 41 in the 2011 class and Bosa came in at No. 47 in the 2013 class. Ohio State routinely pumps out high-end defensive linemen with Sam Hubbard the top name this year. Bosa’s brother, Nick, is in Columbus now and is expected to be a huge name as well.
Marc Givler, BuckeyeGrove.com: “Ohio State has churned out several difference-makers along the defensive line in recent years. Joey Bosa is arguably the top young pass rusher in the NFL, Heyward has been a Pro Bowl-caliber player, Hankins is one of the better DTs in the league and Simon has turned himself into quite a player as well. This doesn't look to be slowing down any time soon as Ohio State will have three defensive ends drafted this month and will likely have a pair of first-round picks in 2019 in Nick Bosa and Dre'Mont Jones. Both quality and quantity here for OSU.”
USC
Current NFL DL: Jurrell Casey, Everson Griffen, Wes Horton, Claude Pelon, Frostee Rucker, Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, Leonard Williams, Antwaun Woods
The case: There is a variety of ways USC players made it to the NFL. Williams was the only first-round selection. Casey, Griffen, Horton and Rucker are league veterans. Three former USC standouts went undrafted but are still in the league in Horton, Pelon and Woods. It’s expected Rasheem Green will be next in line for the Trojans and could get drafted in the early rounds later this month.
Chris Swanson, TrojanSports.com: “USC is probably the DLU of the Pac-12 and that translates to professional talent. Three former Trojan defensive linemen in the NFL have made the Pro Bowl in recent years. Two of them, Casey and Griffen, are genuine superstars who have made three-straight Pro Bowl teams. There are also journeymen who wore cardinal and gold in college littered throughout the league. That will put the Trojans in any conversation about which college program produces the best NFL defensive linemen. But it would be unfair to label USC as the DLU nationally since it seems most of the top defensive linemen in the NFL come from the South.”
FARRELL'S VERDICT: USC
I’m going with USC here in a close one. Every program mentioned has a strong case to make but with Casey and Griffen as well as budding star Leonard Williams, I like the Trojans' 1-2-3 punch quite a bit and they also have a bit of depth to offer as well. LSU has a ton of guys, Ohio State probably has the best young defensive end in the NFL in Joey Bosa, while Florida and Missouri consistently produce defensive linemen. But give me USC in this one.