White, Holman named semifinalists for 2024 Dick Howser Trophy
In the storied history of LSU baseball, greatness has graced the diamond time and again. From the prodigious power of Eddy Furniss to the awe-inspiring dominance of Paul Skenes, the Tigers have produced some of the nation's finest talents. This season, however, a pair of LSU stars have etched their names among the elite, earning recognition as semifinalists for one of the most prestigious individual honors in collegiate baseball – the Dick Howser Trophy.
Tommy White, the junior third baseman hailing from St. Pete Beach, Florida, has been an offensive juggernaut, terrorizing pitchers with a thunderous bat. His gaudy .332 batting average leads the team, complemented by 20 home runs and 57 runs batted in. White's prowess at the plate has propelled him into the upper echelons of the SEC, ranking among the league's best in base hits, homers, total bases, and RBI.
Yet, White's impact extends far beyond the chalk lines. His commitment to community service recently earned him a spot on the 2024 SEC Community Service Team, a testament to his character and selflessness off the field.
Joining White in the Howser semifinalist spotlight is right-handed pitcher Luke Holman, a junior from Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania. Holman has been a force on the mound, compiling a 7-3 record with a minuscule 2.74 ERA. His dominance is undeniable, as he has racked up a staggering 100 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a paltry .176 batting average.
Holman's masterful performances have not gone unnoticed, as he was named the NCBWA National Pitcher of the Month in February. His statistics rank among the SEC's elite, with his opponent batting average, strikeout totals, innings pitched, and ERA all residing near the top of the conference leaderboards.
As the college baseball season reaches its crescendo, the exploits of White and Holman have thrust LSU into the national spotlight once more. Their inclusion among the 68 Howser Trophy semifinalists is a testament to their exceptional talent and unwavering dedication to the game.
LSU has a storied history with the Howser Trophy, having produced two previous winners in Furniss and Skenes. Now, White and Holman stand poised to etch their names alongside those legends, adding another chapter to the rich tapestry of Tiger baseball lore.
When the Howser Trophy is presented at the hallowed grounds of Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on June 13, the entire LSU faithful will hold its collective breath, eagerly awaiting the announcement that could cement White and Holman's place among the storied greats of the college game.
