In the storied history of LSU baseball, greatness has graced the diamond time and again. From the prodigious power of Eddy Furniss to the awe-inspiring dominance of Paul Skenes, the Tigers have produced some of the nation's finest talents. This season, however, a pair of LSU stars have etched their names among the elite, earning recognition as semifinalists for one of the most prestigious individual honors in collegiate baseball – the Dick Howser Trophy. Tommy White, the junior third baseman hailing from St. Pete Beach, Florida, has been an offensive juggernaut, terrorizing pitchers with a thunderous bat. His gaudy .332 batting average leads the team, complemented by 20 home runs and 57 runs batted in. White's prowess at the plate has propelled him into the upper echelons of the SEC, ranking among the league's best in base hits, homers, total bases, and RBI. Yet, White's impact extends far beyond the chalk lines. His commitment to community service recently earned him a spot on the 2024 SEC Community Service Team, a testament to his character and selflessness off the field.

