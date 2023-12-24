On Monday, Brian Kelly also told us that outside of the transfers (Fitzgerald West is going to play), everybody that was with the team for their regular season finale is going to be available.

We learned Monday morning that Jayden Daniels is opting out of the ReliaQuest Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft process, meaning Garrett Nussmeier will be the starting quarterback for the Tigers in the matchup against Wisconsin in their quest for their 10th win.

"Jayden's the only guy that's not playing in the game. We're bringing everybody that was with us in the last game of the season."

That means both Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. are set to play despite the expectation that they'll enter their name into the NFL Draft. This means Nabers, who is 21 yards shy of LSU's all-time receiving record, will get a chance to break the record and Brian Thomas Jr. gets another game to build his draft stock. This also means that Nussmeier will have his top-two targets on the field as he makes his case to be the starter for the Tigers in 2024.

Mekhi Wingo, who could possibly enter his name into the NFL Draft and would likely be a day two pick, is also expected to suit up for the ReliaQuest Bowl. After undergoing midseason surgery for a lower body injury, Wingo missed the final five games of the season, but the expectation was always that he'd be ready for any sort of postseason play. In a world where most NFL Draftees opt out of bowl games, could this be a sign he's staying with the Tigers in 2024? I guess we'll find out.

Maason Smith, another defensive lineman who could very well enter his name into the NFL Draft will also suit up for the bowl game. Smith had a down year coming off an ACL tear suffered in the 2022 season opener, so if he plans on entering the draft, he could use this as an opportunity to raise his draft stock one more time.

By the time you're reading this I'm sure you've heard the news that Sage Ryan has taken his name out of the transfer portal and should play in the bowl game as well. Ryan finished the 2023 season on a high note and looks to solidify himself as LSU's top corner going into next year.

In today's college football world, most players who are leaving their team opt out of the bowl games. For LSU, that is not the case. Brian Kelly is building a culture in Baton Rouge, and getting your guys who are heading to the NFL to play in a bowl game is something not many other schools have the luxury of.

This is terrific news for Tigers fans. Outside of Jayden Daniels, you get to watch some of these guys wear those three letters for the last time, so grab some popcorn, sit down on the couch and enjoy watching some of these kids play in the purple and gold for the last time.