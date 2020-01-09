LSU is days from competing for a national championship for the first time since 2011 and seeking its first title since 2007.

And the No. 1 Tigers (14-0), rolling through the postseason thus far, are as healthy and confident as ever entering a date with defending champion No. 3 Clemson (14-0).

The same can be said for the Tiger Pride Podcast.

Jerit Roser of Tiger Details and Mark Clements of 225 Magazine return to the microphone after an injury-caused break from action.

And despite the other Tigers, Louisiana native Travis Etienne and golden-armed and -locked quarterback Trevor Lawrence posing the biggest challenge thus far, the guys don't see why to start doubting LSU now.

Jerit and Mark reflect some on the historic run coach Ed Orgeron, Heisman quarterback Joe Burrow and company have enjoyed thus far and dive into the specifics of the last matchup on the agenda.

The teams are set for an 8 p.m. kickoff Monday night in New Orleans.

And the latest Tiger Pride Podcast has all the information and excitement you need to prime up for the big game on the big stage.

